10 stories we would see in the sequel

Zack Snyder’s Justice League paved the way for a series of plots that would have developed in its sequels

The launch of Zack Snyder’s Justice League is more than just a fan service, as the film brought with it several plots to be developed by the characters in the future. The story was clearly meant to be a setup for bigger things and the basis for various plots that could be seen to unfold in a possible sequel.

At the moment, there is no confirmation for another installment for the Justice League, but plans can always change, as we have already seen with the release of the Zack Snyder version. Recent interviews with the director revealing the details of his plans for the sequels to his Justice League have not sat well with Warner executives who have seen the director further fuel the movement that has emerged for the restoration of his DC Extended. Universe. Because of this, it’s worth pointing out all the plots Snyder added to his Justice League montage to stay on top of the many ways the sequel’s story may turn in the future.

10 stories we’d see in a Zack Snyder Justice League sequel

10. Invasion of Darkseid

Darkseid made it clear that the only thing that mattered to him was the Anti-Life Equation. In his last scene he was talking about “using the old ways” to invade Earth, which means that a full-scale invasion is coming.

Considering that Zack Snyder’s Justice League takes place within DCEU canon rather than the original, there is no question that Darkseid will arrive in a movie to begin the end of his plan. However, it will only be appropriate for the showdown to occur in a Justice League sequel.

9. Lois Lane’s pregnancy

There were no signs that Lois was pregnant in the original cut, so this is another exclusive Justice League plot from Zack Snyder. The murder of a pregnant Lois would be the catalyst for Superman to become a villain, just like his version of Injustice. While it is always possible for this future to be altered, the general idea behind it was established in Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the question is whether or not it will actually be fulfilled.

8. Wonder Woman’s concern for the Amazons

The Amazons were unable to deal with the threat from Steppenwolf and watched as many of them were killed by the villain. The last shot of Wonder Woman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League was of her concern for hers.

With the movie presenting an alternate future where Wonder Woman’s funeral is shown, there is a setup for Wonder Woman’s return to her home world to prevent Darkseid’s invasion or take on the role of leader.

7. Lex Luthor’s League of Injustice

While in Justice League we follow Batman trying to team up to take on big threats using information he gleaned from Lex Luthor’s servers in Batman vs Superman. This villain showed that he not only knew the existence of metahumans but also knew the secret identity not only of Superman, but also of Batman himself, as confirmed in the final scene of the Zack Snyder cut in which Luthor summons Deatstroke after having escaped from prison and he reveals that Batman is actually Bruce Wayne as an incentive for him to join his league of injustice.

With various villains featured in Snyder’s DCEU it’s easy to know that other villains could join his group of supervillains, so we could see him team up with Black Manta and the Joker among others as well.

6. Superman recovering from his resurrection

There doesn’t seem to be a sequel to the Man of Steel with Henry Cavill as the lead, especially now that we know of Warner’s plans to release a movie with another Superman, so a sequel to Zack Snyder’s Justice League could delve into this issue. As it stands, Snyder’s cut has established that Superman is in recovery mode due to his choosing the black suit.

This suit is also known as his recovery suit, suggesting that he is not yet fully revitalized from his resurrection. The sequel may show the aftermath of Superman’s condition with chances of the Man of Steel being susceptible to damage or being drawn to his enemies.

5. Flash’s attempts to obtain absolution from his father

There is a strong chance that this will play out in The Flash movie rather than a possible Justice League sequel, but if the Flash solo movie turns out to be canon of Whedon’s Justice League, then this one. idea might not be addressed.

Regardless, Zack Snyder’s Justice League showed Barry’s intentions for his father to be acquitted. Given that he received help from his league teammates, it makes sense that he needs their help again in the sequel. At least the setting is still there for a possible subplot in Justice League.

4. Martian Manhunter’s plans for the Justice League

The introduction of Martian Manhunter was one of the things that fans reacted to very positively and there is no reason why it would not appear again if there was finally a sequel. Due to the ambiguity behind his plans, it stands to reason that his master plan will be revealed in due course.

He hinted that he was aware of Bruce’s post-apocalyptic vision, which made it the basis for Martian Manhunter’s inclusion in the Justice League. It’s also a way for the DCEU to start expanding the team’s ranks.

3. The conflict between Atlanteans and Amazons

Wonder Woman and Aquaman mentioned a mutual rendezvous between their civilizations as a way to bridge the gap between them. However, they also recognized that their people had been at war before.

The sequel to Justice League could show the full story of this conflict. With the vision of Darkseid’s invasion showing the deaths of Aquaman and Wonder Woman, there are big clues to this looming conflict for the future.

2. Bruce’s romance with Diana

Zack Snyder’s Justice League made Batman look very different from the original theatrical montage, and one of the most notable changes was his attraction to Wonder Woman. The two had a distinct romantic tension, which will surely be explored in case there is a sequel.

The seeds for this were actually planted in Batman v Superman, with Snyder’s cut cementing the idea that the two have an attraction. A sequel should delve deeper into this aspect and it would not be surprising if one of Batman’s motivations in the nightmarish future is his intention to take revenge for the death of his beloved.

one . Darkseid’s Control of Superman

The concept of the dark future is an adaptation of the Injustice comics, where Superman leaned towards evil after the death of Lois, but also to the version of Superman: The Dark Side, in which he was shown in an alternate reality. What would have happened if Kal-el had been adopted by Darkseid? and the adaptation in some way of this comic in the animated series of Superman, in which we saw the son of Krypton being controlled by the villain. Concepts that Snyder has used for his nightmare Superman.

The setup to see Superman controlled by Darkseid was shown in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, when a Superman grieving over Lois Lane’s death was “consoled” by Darkseid, who took the opportunity to control his mind. The Man of Steel was working for the Apokolips government on Batman’s vision, and a Justice League sequel, if it follows Snyder’s story, will address the story of Darkseid’s influence on Superman.