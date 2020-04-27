They say that music can heal the soul, and we could not be more aware of it at this time, because Due to the pandemic that the entire world faces due to the coronavirus, many of us have had no choice but to take refuge in music., which reminds us that the sun will shine again soon and it is important to stay united and full of hope in the face of the situation.

Just to remember those musical pieces that give us a ray of light in the middle of the darkness, Here are 10 songs that you can listen to during these difficult times and which will surely give them some hope. Which of these have you already heard?

10.- After The Storm- Mumford & Sons

The first record plate of Mumford & Sons, titled Sigh No More (2009), focused heavily on the power of faith, both faith-based and non-faithFor Marcus Mumford mentioned at the time that this should be held. And so did the English singer-songwriter in each and every one of his lyrics.

And there is no doubt that in these difficult days it is faith that keeps many positive in the face of the panoramaWe hope to smile again when the storm passes. Just like plasma “After The Storm”, where Marcus Mumford and company remind us that bad things are not eternal and that one day the sun will rise again for everyone, no matter how broken we feel.

9.- Save The World- Swedish House Mafia

“We are far from home, it is for the best. What we dream is the only thing that matters; we are on the road, united ” says part of the song “Save The World” by the Swedish group Swedish House Mafia, made up of Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello, and which was launched in 2011

The song itself could perfectly fit the way in which we are joining together by staying home so that we can mitigate the epidemic curve of the coronavirus., because although it may not seem like it, we are all doing our bit to save the world as we know it and those who cannot have the same opportunities as us during the curentena.

8.- Not Afraid- Eminem

For many, the support of other people in difficult situations is essential to hope for the future, and several of you are probably realizing it through those video calls or WhatsApp messages sent by your friends these days, which help them make things easier.

As Eminem says well in this song from his album Road to Recovery: Withdrawal, “We will walk this way together, through the storm. Whatever the weather, cold or warm ”. Now in other words, we will be united no matter what happens. ❤️

7.- Fix You- Coldplay

One of Coldplay’s most successful songs and perhaps one of its most recognized musical jewels (and with good reason). Included in the album X&Y (2005) and according to his own words Chris Martin, “Fix You” is a song that is about true love and helping someone when they need it.

But beyond that, This piece was created with the intention of transmitting a message of encouragement to those who listen to it, something he achieves with that emotional and powerful lyrics where Martin mentions that there will always be a light at the end of the road, even if the nights become very dark. Hope up!

6.- Ready To Start- Arcade Fire

Sometimes life is passed by a spear and is cruel to youHowever, if we have learned anything from all those bitter drinks it is that they make us stronger with every blowAnd we notice that when we face complicated situations and we don’t feel the same as before.

Of course, quarantine and everything that this health emergency entails, will not be the exception, and this song by Arcade Fire (which is slightly inclined to those things of love) helps us to remind fate that no matter how much we put it through, it will never have the pleasure of seeing us 100 percent defeated.

5.- Learning to Fly- Tom Petty

Without lying and neither with the desire to alarm them, after emerging from the coronavirus pandemic it is very likely that things will hardly be the same as we knew them, a reality hit that could be difficult for more than one of us.

And is that realizing that life changes radically must be somewhat complicated, but it does not mean that it is bad or insurmountable. At the end, A few years will pass and we will surely realize that we only need to learn to fly again in order to be ourselves with the change.

4.- Be Still- The Killers

Battle born, The Killers ‘fourth album released in 2012, may not be one of Brandon Flowers and company fans’ favorite albums. But that does not mean that It includes one of the most emotional and hopeful songs we have heard from the group from Las Vegas, Nevada.

In “Be Still,” Brandon and his entourage emphasize how short life is, but also remind us of the importance of facing all that this entails, always keeping in mind our value as human beings and the fact that we have endured and overcome things that at the time seemed painful and unbearable.

3.- “Float On” – Modest Mouse

Many of us, without being aware of it, become resilient with each hard situation we face over the years. And in moments like these it is important to keep in mind that no matter what happens, one will always have that ability to overcome situations and turn the page.

Because as Modest Mouse says in “Float On”, we will all float anyway and regardless of the circumstances.

2.- Dog Days Are Over- Florence + The Machine

Florence Welch she became known with this song from her albumLungs, and the reason goes beyond the danceable rhythm of this melody, which is almost always accompanied by a harp.

We say it because here, Florence reflects the feeling of a person who, after living several bad days, finally leaves that little black cloud behind. And your life changes to the degree that you cannot believe that bad things are no longer happening to you. We want to feel that hope and fortune soon!

1.- Let It Be- The Beatles

The Beatles’ “Let it Be” is not only a hymn to hope and get on with life despite difficulties. Also, it is a tender reminder of how reassuring maternal love is in difficult times, especially in those where we feel that everything is beyond us and we do not know where to run.

Beyond the context of what the song means to Paul MCCARTNEY, one of the writers of the same and who was inspired by his deceased mother to create the piece released in 1968, this song is a clear invitation to leave the problems behind and move forwarde, because there will always be an answer and a solution to everything, even if it often doesn’t seem that way.

What other song brings you hope these days?