1. Antoine Griezmann

The French striker can boast of having been one of France’s stars at the 2018 World Cup, but he has yet to add a replica of the LaLiga trophy to his showcases. Perhaps this year Griezmann will achieve with FC Barcelona what he could neither in Real Sociedad nor in Atlético de Madrid.

2. Fernando Torres

And speaking of strikers for the rojiblanco team, the ‘Niño’ became one of the club’s benchmarks when he got promoted to Primera in 2002 and sought the title in his first five courses, but could not find it. Years later he returned to try again with Simeone and was also unable to take LaLiga with the team of his life.

3. Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero

The Argentine was wearing the Atlético de Madrid shirt for five seasons as successor to Fernando Torres, he won a UEFA Cup, a European Super Cup and the Golden Boy Award, but he never won LaLiga.

4. Diego Forlán

The Uruguayan striker arrived in Spain and soon adapted to LaLiga with Villarreal, achieving the Pichichi Trophy in his first year and becoming the club’s top historical scorer in four years. Atlético de Madrid noticed him, signed him and took the Pichichi again, but he did not get LaLiga either.

5. Juan Román Riquelme

The Argentine coincided with Forlán in that mythical Villarreal that remained at the gates of the Champions League final. Riquelme spent four seasons at the ‘Yellow Submarine’ and one more at FC Barcelona, ​​but could not get any league title.

6. Santi Cazorla

The Asturian was a ‘guaje’ when he accompanied Forlán and Riquelme in that historic team and LaLiga has never achieved either. After nine seasons at Villarreal, one at Málaga that also shone in the Champions League and one in training in Huelva, he could still get it.

7. Iago Aspas

The hero of Celta de Vigo in the last two decades has achieved promotions and has saved Galicians from relegation on more than one occasion, incredible emotions that are close to what it means to win a league. A sensation that Aspas has not been able to live neither in Balaídos, nor in Seville nor in Liverpool.

8. Aleksandr Mostovoi

The Russian midfielder spent eight seasons at Celta de Vigo sharing the locker room with other great players such as Michel Salgado, Claude Makélélé, Salinas and Karpin. Mostovoi was the idol of the ‘Celtic’ fans before Aspas arrived and he could not get the Spanish competition trophy either.

9. Julen Guerrero

Athletic Club is one of the historical teams in LaLiga, one of the three that has never been relegated to the Second Division, but in recent decades it has not had its best time. Fourteen seasons was that of Portugalete defending the red and white shirt and never achieved LaLiga.

10. Enrique Castro ‘Quini’

Three King’s Cups, a Spanish Super Cup, a European Cup Winners’ Cup, five Pichichi Trophies … ‘El Brujo’ is one of the great footballers in the history of Spain, an idol in Gijón and in Barcelona who said goodbye to football without raise LaLiga.