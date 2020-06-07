June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. Learn about this disease that affects between 30 and 40 million people worldwide and almost 6 million people in the United States

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. It is an irreversible and progressive disease of the brain that destroys memory and the ability to think and, eventually, the ability to carry out the activities of daily life and the simplest tasks. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 50 million people suffer from dementia worldwide (with 10 million new cases each year) and of those cases, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia , contributing to 60 or 70% of cases.

Alzheimer’s can knock on the door of any family. According to the latest data published by the Alzheimer’s Association in the USA. USA In 2019, 5.8 million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s (this equates to one in 10 of 65 years or older) and estimate that the number will rise to 13.8 million in the next 30 years, if researchers fail to find how to prevent or cure disease.

Although Alzheimer’s cannot be cured at this time, its early detection is important because detecting it early allows treatment to be started. This could not only slow the progress of the disease, but help maintain the patient’s quality of life, help maximize function in their daily activities, help improve the patient’s understanding and reasoning, mood and behavior. and support and educate the family about the disease and its consequences. In other words, decrease the physical and emotional suffering of all involved.

In order to be alert to symptoms, the Alzheimer’s Association has prepared a list of the top 10 warning signs. Keep in mind that there is a difference between the signs of Alzheimer’s and the typical changes that old age brings.

To take into account:

Changes in memory occur that disrupt and hinder daily activities. This is one of the most common signs, especially forgetting recent information. The person begins to forget important dates or events, asks the same information repeatedly, needs reminders and help (notes, notices) and the help of family members for tasks that previously could be done alone. Memory loss is also a symptom of old age, the person may forget names or appointments, but remember them later.

Difficulty planning or solving problems. Some people have trouble following a prescription, balancing a checkbook, or making their monthly payments. They cannot concentrate well and take longer to do things than before. If it is a symptom of old age, the person may occasionally, but not always, make a mistake.

Difficulty doing regular tasks at home, employment, or while having fun. People with Alzheimer’s often forget how to get to a perfectly known place, follow in the footsteps of a task at work, or even the rules of their favorite game. People with symptoms of old age, on the other hand, may need help to record a television program, for example, but they can continue their life normally.

They are confused with the concepts of time and space. They lose track of dates, seasons, and the passage of time. They have a hard time understanding something that is not happening immediately. They often forget where they are or how they got there. If it is a symptom of old age only, the person may confuse what day of the week he is on, but later he realizes.

Difficulty understanding visual images and spatial relationships. Vision problems can be a sign of Alzheimer’s. While the person who is simply aging may see poorly due to cataracts, for example, those who begin to have symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease demonstrate difficulty reading, judging distances, or determining contrasts or colors. They can go through a mirror and not recognize their own image.

Problems with both spoken and written language.

People with Alzheimer’s have difficulty following or joining a conversation. They can stop in the middle of a conversation and don’t know how to go on, often repeating themselves. They have difficulty finding a certain word, or they call things by the wrong name. Aging people often find it difficult to find the exact word, but they maintain a good association of ideas and can express themselves correctly.

Inability to put things in their place or to retrace their steps and remember where they were put. They put common objects in the least thought of places. They can misplace things and often can’t go back (go back) to find them. This problem gets worse over time.

Unlike the previous thing, which is a symptom of old age would be forgetting where the glasses (glasses) or the television remote control left off.

They show little judgment when making decisions. They begin to demonstrate changes in their assessments of situations and in the way they make decisions. For example, they do not make correct decisions in the management and use of money. They pay less attention to their grooming and personal hygiene. People who are simply getting older may make wrong or unusual decisions, but only occasionally.

They stop participating in social activities. Little by little they begin to abandon their favorite hobbies, and they participate less in sports or projects that previously appealed to them. They also avoid social gatherings to hide the changes they are experiencing. A symptom of old age would be feeling overwhelmed by social, family or work obligations, but without becoming isolated.

Changes in personality and mood. Both things can change. The person is confused, suspicious, depressed, afraid or anxious. They do not feel comfortable in unfamiliar places and situations that make them feel insecure. A typical change from old age is to show irritation when routine is interrupted and want to always do things the same way, but this is not a sign of Alzheimer’s.

As soon as you recognize some signs that suggest it could be Alzheimer’s disease, go to your loved one with the doctor right away. Remember that the earlier it is detected, you can intervene more quickly to try to delay its progress and prolong the quality of life of the affected person.

About Dra Aliza

Aliza A. Lifshitz, known for her long history in the Hispanic media as Dr. Aliza, is the health expert for the educational television network for the Hispanic community HITN. At HITN, she hosts the Vida y Salud daily programming block, a space where she shares information and tools for Hispanics to lead healthier lives and better communicate with their doctors.