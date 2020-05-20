The genre has many jewels that could return through the large door.

Final Fantasy VII Remake and Resident Evil 3 have recently starred in highly anticipated returns. To allwe like to see our favorite titles come back through the front door looking so fresh. In these times, rare is the day that no rumors arise about classics that could come back to life at some point, butWhich are the ones that deserve it the most?

Over the past few years, the industry has shown us that nothing should ever be taken for granted and left us with several returns that until recently seemed impossible. So we have decided to selecta dozen role-playing video games for which we would love to see again in the form of a remake. And you? What are the RPGs that you would like to see back?

Star Wars: Knights of the Old RepublicKOTOR for friends. It is not just one of the most beloved titles associated with Star Wars; also one of the best works in the history of BioWare. A complex RPG, very rich in possibilities and, therefore, the video game that many consider the license to deserve. It would be great to be able to enjoy it again thanks to a remake that polishes and refines your feelings at the controls.

Vagrant StoryVagrant Story is one of the most special gems featured in Square Enix’s history. A title considered cult, dark, mature, and very challenging with Yasumi Matsuno at the command of directing, writing, and producing. A perfect candidate to return in the form of a remake. Plus, it would do you great to refine some of its playable mechanics.

Skies of ArcadiaSkies of Arcadia is a myth of the traditional JRPG, without a doubt. He debuted on Dreamcast and later did the same on GameCube in his Legends version. Extensive, varied and classic like it alone. The world map was an ocean of clouds, its battles were a real challenge and its history of pirates left an indelible mark on all who trusted the title of Overworks.

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven StarsWe are used to seeing the plumber fighting in turns thanks to Paper Mario, but it is something he did long before. Specifically, in 1996, the date I landed on Super Nintendo. Shigeru Miyamoto and Hironobu Sakaguchi, what could go wrong? A remake of Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars will be a dream come true for many people.

Parasite EveSquare Enix surprised everyone with its mix of JRPG and survival horror with the adventure of Aya Brea. Its fantastic setting, its interesting history and its particular combat system were all to blame for it. His name appears in all the pools when speculating on what will be the next remakes that we will see in the next generation, would you like it?

Chrono CrossWe can’t think of a better candidate to star in a remake than the Chrono Trigger sequel that was never released in our territory. A real shame, because Chrono Cross is a fantastic JRPG thanks to its combat system, its multiple ways when it comes to recruiting allied characters and its intricate history, capable of keeping us on edge until the end.

Deus ExIon Storm conceived one of the most acclaimed RPGs of all time twenty years ago. The franchise, which has recently become very popular thanks to Human Revolution and Mankind Divided, owes it all to the original work. To this day it continues I feel just as good, but wouldn’t it be great to enjoy it through an experience according to the times?

AnachronoxA year after conquering us with Deus Ex, Ion Storm left us with a most interesting cyberpunk experience. Anachronox may not be as popular, but it’s all about a genre classic. Its setting is impressive, the story is able to keep pace and the battles, surprisingly, go for the turns of a lifetime.

Arx FatalisArx Fatalis landed on PC and Xbox in 2002 and 2003, respectively. An RPG with its own mechanics from The Elder Scrolls whose story takes place underground, after the sun has reached the end of its days. It was developed by Arkane, creators of such popular works as Dishonored or Prey, among others. A remake to match will be a great opportunity for those who missed it.

The Legend of DragoonProbably the name that has come to the fore the most times when speculating on one of the next works of BluePoint Games, experts in bringing back classics from other times. A giant JRPG that came to the first PlayStation to watch heavyweights like Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest or Star Ocean, among other great badges of the genre.

