Ten footballers who shone both with the ‘Banda’ and with the shirt of the Argentine team.

1. Mario Alberto Kempes

Matador played with the light blue and white for nine years between 1973 and 1982, a period in which he scored 20 goals in 43 games. Scorer of the World Champion Selection in 1978 (he scored 6 goals), he was also present in the World Cups in Germany 1974 and Spain 1982. With the Band he excelled in the National 1981.

2. Javier Mascherano

An emblematic player of the Argentine team, so much so that he debuted earlier in the national team than in River. Pekerman took him to Germany 2006 and Maradona to South Africa 2010, with that famous phrase of “Mascherano and 10 more”. His consecration occurred in Brazil 2014, where he was decisive for the team to reach the final. In Russia 2018 he reached his fourth World Cup and the top among those who played the most matches with the national team (147), beating Javier Zanetti.

3. Ubaldo Matildo Fillol

The most decisive goalkeeper in the history of the Argentine team. He debuted at World Cups in Germany ’74, in the match against East Germany, but his best was seen four years later in Argentina 1978. With his impressive saves he was one of the pillars of obtaining the first world title in our country and established as the best archer in the world. He was also in Spain ’82. With 58 games, he is the 2nd goalkeeper who played the most games with the National Team, only surpassed by Chiquito Romero.

4. Daniel Passarella

The Great Captain, former player, technical director and president of River, is the only footballer who joined the two Argentine champions of the World. In Argentina ’78 he was the captain and symbol of the Menotti team. In Mexico ’86 he did not play a game due to an alleged intestinal infection, but even so he managed to hang the medal. In addition, he played the ’82 World Cup in Spain in a squad that included, among others, Maradona and Ramón Díaz. He was the technical director of the Selection in the 1998 World Cup in France, where he reached the quarterfinals.

5. Ariel Ortega

El Burrito debuted with the national team in 1993, in a friendly against Germany. Months later, at just 20 years old, Basile included him on the roster of the 1994 United States World Cup, where he had the enormous responsibility to replace Maradona after positive doping. Already with Passarella in the bank he became an undisputed holder. He participated in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and the remembered 1998 World Cup in France, where he would end up being sent off in the elimination against the Netherlands with a header to Van der Sar. With Bielsa he played his last World Cup in Japan – Korea 2002.

6. Oscar Ruggeri

World Champion in Mexico ’86, the Cabezón was very close to repeating in Italy 1990. Player of the bilardista kidney, he also participated in the United States 1994 and was consecrated in the 1991 and 1993 Copa America, the last two titles in Argentina. He has 97 games played with the national team and 7 goals scored. He came to River from Boca in 1985 and with the band on he won the 1986 Nacional, the Copa Libertadores, the Intercontinental and the Inter-American.

7. Hernán Crespo

With the Argentine shirt he played the World Cups in France 1998, Japan-Korea 2002 and Germany 2006. He is the third highest scorer in the history of the South American Qualifiers with 19 goals (Luis Suárez and Messi surpassed him) and the fourth highest scorer in history of the Selection with 35 goals, ahead of Maradona and surpassed only by Batistuta, Messi and Agüero. In River his goals are still remembered in the final of the Copa Libertadores against América de Cali.

8. Americo Gallego

Tolo played the 7 games of the 78 ‘World Cup in which Argentina achieved its first title. Claw and sacrifice central midfielder, was key in a team where Kempes, Ardiles, Luque and Bertoni, among others, stood out. Like Passarella, he was also in Spain ’82 and with him was part of the coaching staff in France ’98. In River, Gallego triumphed as a player and as DT. Within the field he was champion of two national and three international titles (Copa Libertadores, Copa Intercontinental and Copa Interamericana). From the bank of substitutes he also won the Apertura 1994 and the Clausura 2000.

9. Pablo Aimar

The Clown started his way with the Argentine shirt in the Sub 20 world champion in Malaysia 1997. In that team he made an unforgettable duo with his friend Juan Román Riquelme. Already in the Senior Team, he played in the unfortunate World Cup in Korea and Japan 2002 and in Germany 2006, where he reached the quarterfinals.

Maradona considered it for the 2010 South African Playoffs, but did not include him among the 23.

10. Juan Pablo Sorín

With 76 games played, Sorín is among the 15 players with the most presences in the history of the National Team. His World Cup debut was in Japan-Korea 2002, although with the U20 he had already won the Cup 7 years earlier in Qatar 1995. In 2006, Pekerman appointed him captain of the team that played in the World Cup in Germany. He also played in the 1999 and 2004 Copa América. For many, the best left back in the history of the light blue and white.

In River he was multi-champion: he won 4 local and two international tournaments (Libertadores 1996 and Supercopa 1997).