Formula 1 returns to the track next Friday with the free practice sessions of the Austrian GP that will take place on July 5. It will be a peculiar season due to its beginning in the middle of summer and due to a condensed calendar that might not have America as one of the protagonists. However, this 2020 may break some records.

The first of them refers to the number of victories. Michael Schumacher is so far the greatest winner in history, having climbed to the top in a total of 91 times. Lewis Hamilton has done it 84 times, so he’s only seven to catch up with him.

Mercedes, the British team, may be another of the protagonists this year, crowning themselves as the team with the most consecutive constructors’ titles. Brackley’s have six, the same ones that Ferrari got. If they took the championship, they would be overcome.

The third record refers to the youngest world champion in history. Today is Sebastian Vettel with 23 years and 134 days. There are two candidates to do it and they are Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, since they are both 22.

Hamilton can break another one and is the one with the maximum number of runs within the points. Schumacher did it 221 times and the Briton is only eight behind. It is also the case of Kimi Räikkönen, although the Finn has it more complicated with his Alfa Romeo.

What Räikkönen can achieve is the record for the number of GPs started. Rubens Barrichello was 322 times on the starting grid compared to 312 times by the world champion of the 2007 season.

Jim Clark achieved pole position, the fastest lap and lead all laps of the race eight times. Hamilton has done the same in six GPs, so he is only two away from achieving this achievement as well.

The hexacampeón can also beat Schumacher and be crowned as the driver with the most podiums in history. The German took 155, while the Mercedes already has 151.

However, there is a record that Hamilton has failed to break following the suspension of the Australian GP. He has achieved eight poles at Albert Park and if he had achieved the ninth he would have equaled himself, Senna and Schumacher as the driver with the most poles on the same track.

Sebastian Vettel does not start as a favorite to take the title, but if he did, it would be his fifth. The youngest driver to win five championships is Schumacher, who was 33 years and 199 days old. The Ferrari team has until January 17, 2021 to be the youngest five-time champion in history.

Finally, Schumacher is also currently the driver who has won the most races in the same team. The German took 72 wins with Ferrari, while Hamilton has 63 with Mercedes. It is only nine to match this brand as well.

