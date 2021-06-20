10 reasons why photos with your mobile do not turn out well

We all have a mobile phone, a smartphone, equipped with a camera with different features. But these days, the level of the sensors is very good when compared to phones from just a decade ago. All the potential that we carry in our pocket should help us to get a series of shots of great value. No, this article is not about you becoming a photography artist, but about Avoid all those mistakes that we have all made on occasion. In this way and in a simple way, you will be able to improve the quality of your snapshots.

10 mistakes to avoid with your mobile camera

The first is a massive error and probably the easiest to fix. The lens is dirty and this is due to too much manipulation of the phone with our hands. A smudge on the lens ruins a photo, so before taking those souvenir shots, clean the lenses with a tissue. Sure there is a difference.

The second is more complex to handle, since it has to do with light. Never, but never, are photographs taken with the Sun in front. This rule has to be maximized when we try to portray people. If they have the king star on their back, the figures will come out black. A shame to lose a nice group photo by not paying attention to the orientation of the light.

Let’s go with the third. You never have to use the flash in low-light environments. The reason is simple, the photo is probably out of balance and some areas are burned and others poor. Ok, your phone has flash, but use it in another way. Instead of making it flash, use it as a flashlight, that is, the flash will illuminate continuously, not in a single instant.

Fourth bulk error, not choosing the proper orientation. As a general rule, the photos come out better if we use the device in landscape orientation rather than portrait. But here we can be a little more lax, since if we want to capture the Eiffel Tower and we are close, it would be best to use verticality. But that the trend is always that, horizontal rather than vertical.

The fifth has a lot to do with framing. All phones, at least mid-range and up, allow you to apply the grid. Thanks to it, 9 squares appear on the screen that allow you to use the rule of thirds of the photograph. In this way, your photos they will be easier to frame. To activate the grid, you must go to the camera options, and there you will find it and it will be activated automatically.