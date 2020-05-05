1. Save time and distance

With this scheme it is possible to plan your study times, balancing them with other activities. In addition, the student can choose the place where you want to connect and thus advance at their own pace. It is an ideal option for people who work and do not have time to invest in moving from one place to another.

2. -Practical approach

The UNITEC Online Campus It offers study programs designed according to market trends and the demands of employers in each field of knowledge. This model allows putting into practice all the knowledge that the students are acquiring during their training.

3. Lower costs

The online scheme is usually less expensive than school studies. For example, the payments for a bachelor’s degree may be 20% lower than those of the classroom modality.

4. Wide variety of options

Online education allows you to choose from a wide variety of schools and programs that are not available in a specific location and that provide the flexibility that the student requires. For example, the academic offering of the UNITEC Online Campus encompasses more than 20 undergraduate and engineering degrees to choose from.

5. Completely remote processes

UNITEC’s online programs are conducted 100% on the platform, including the registration and evaluation processes. This favors the procedures and learning to be more effective, in addition to saving travel time.

6. Officially valid educational programs

UNITEC guarantees that the curricula of their online careers are updated, with practical and relevant content to include their graduates in the work environment. Each one has the Official Validity Recognition of Studies (RVOE), granted by the Ministry of Public Education, which guarantees the quality of the program.

Not for nothing, the UNITEC Online Campus received the 5-star recognition in the QStars evaluation system, the highest rating in teaching, employability, online education, social responsibility and inclusion.

.