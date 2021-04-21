10 reasons that can answer why you are always hungry



Stress or not getting enough sleep can lead to hunger.

Photo: Horizon Content / Pexels

Hunger is your body’s way of telling you that it needs food. Constant hunger can be caused by a number of factors, such as stress, the type of food you eat and the effects, but it could also be a sign of a medical problem.

10 reasons why you may experience frequent hunger

1. You are eating a lot of sugar and refined carbohydrates

Photo: Sharon McCutcheon / Pexels

Eating lots of foods and drinks with added sugar can increase your appetite. Foods high in sugar cause your brain to secrete serotonin and dopamine, hormones that give you a temporary sense of well-being and happiness. So your brain begins to need more sugar to get that same feeling of pleasure.

Refined carbohydrates such as bread, white rice, as well as soft drinks and sweets do not promote a significant feeling of fullness and they can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar. Sudden drops in blood sugar can also make you hungry.

2. Dehydration

Photo: PxHere

Lack of water can be mistaken for hunger. Your yearning for a treat, bread, or snack can be a sign of dehydration.

Sometimes your cravings may be leaning towards sugary food. When you don’t get enough fluids, it can be difficult for your body to metabolize glycogen (stored glucose) for energy, which is why our bodies crave sugar to provide us with a quick source of energy. But what you really need is to drink water, explains nutritionist Stehanie Kay.

3. You are not getting enough sleep

Photo: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Not getting enough sleep can disrupt the body’s natural hormonal balance, which can increase hunger for some people. Getting enough sleep helps regulate ghrelin, the appetite-stimulating hormone and helps ensure adequate levels of leptin, a hormone that promotes feelings of fullness.

Sleep Foundation notes that not getting enough sleep can reduce the amount of weight lost and encourage overeating. Try to get 7-9 hours of sleep daily.

4. You are on a calorie restricted diet

Photo: Shutterstock

Eating a diet that provides fewer calories than your body burns can promote the production of ghrelin, the hormone that stimulates your appetite, also called the “hunger hormone.”

5. You eat little protein, fiber and healthy fats

Photo: Caleb Oquendo / Pexels

Protein keeps you feeling full. According to research, protein makes you feel full and helps reduce carbohydrate cravings.

Consuming dietary fiber can also help you avoid constant hunger. Fiber helps regulate the body’s use of sugars, which helps control hunger and blood sugar, explains The Harvard Nutrition Source.

Good fats also have a positive effect on satiety and they help control the release of appetite hormones.

6. Stress

Photo: Shutterstock

When levels of cortisol – the also known stress hormone – are high, it can increase your appetite and cravings.

7. Overactive thyroid

Photo: Shutterstock

Hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid) occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much thyroxine hormone. Mayo Clinic notes that this Hyperthyroidism can cause a wide variety of signs and symptoms, including increased appetite.

8. Medications

Photo: Stevepb / Pixabay

Some medicines can make you feel hungrier than usual. These include some medications for diabetes, antidepressants, antipsychotics, anticonvulsants, and corticosteroids.

9. You replace meals with liquids

Photo: Skeeze / Pixabay

If you substitute solid foods for liquid foods like smoothies, you may be hungry for different reasons. Liquids pass through the stomach faster, you may feel like eating more because it takes about 20 minutes for the brain to receive the signal that you are full. There are also studies that indicate that liquid foods do not have a great impact on suppressing the hormones that promote hunger.

10. You exercise a lot

Photo: Pxhere

High-intensity or long-term exercise can increase your metabolism and make you have more appetite.

Eating satisfying foods rich in fiber, protein, and healthy fats can help you avoid hunger, as well as ensuring sufficient water intake and limiting foods rich in sugar, salt, processed, or fried.

–

It may interest you: