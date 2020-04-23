How do you get along in isolation in this time when we all change our lives?

In the field of communication, I took the obligation to maintain a tone of good mood, to transmit good energy, to suggest to people, all the time, both on the radio and on TV, that they exercise their patience and the best humor possible. These are times that test us.

Furthermore this is a state of confusion. Think of a man who, over there, worked 25 years as a metallurgist or a little boy; they have a half-life accustomed to a certain time, a certain biological clock; even to a certain habitat. And the isolation is unnatural. It also seems to me to be a state of mental confusion. What am I doing here? What’s the point of this? When it ends?

Those of us who communicate, it seems to me, have an obligation, in these times, to try to strengthen the spirits of those who see us, those who listen to us. I took that obligation. Of course, also sharing everything that is happening: the news, news, that we are waiting for all the time to be good.

How did your life change?

I’m from walking down the street, very from bars, from meeting to talk nonsense. I do not have too many work meetings because I do not like them, I am not from work lunches, but from meeting a friend, for example. Already at eight o’clock in the morning I start in a bar, to read the news, to enter the radio at nine o’clock. I have lost that, it will be the first thing I do: have a coffee with cream somewhere and if it can be, with friends.

I do not complain, I think that we, you, me, have no right to complain. We do what we like, what we ever choose. In my case, these days, I go out to go to the radio, which is a very careful environment in health and on TV, although from home, it is also a form of entertainment. We have a job that makes us privileged, today.

Another topic that also worries me and seems to me that not much is talked about is the B side of health. There are people who tell us that they have had chest pain, someone cardiac who, for fear of being on guard duty, stays at home, with an unforeseeable consequence. Or someone who has a headache, is not encouraged to go to a guard (for fear of getting it or not being treated) and is having a stroke there. That is happening and it is regrettable.

Do you think world leaders reacted late?

The leaders are all shit * s and it shows. It seems to me that there were different strategies, Trump, Boris Johnson, the British premier; the President of Mexico, to name a few. TThey engender the criterion of “well, it seems to me that we are going to all be infected and if we are all going to be infected, then keep very big people under lock and key and the rest who do activity because you can’t stop everything”; And they took them on, because now the press, the media, the networks count dead for dead. I think that in private they still think the same thing, Trump, Boris Johnson, López Obrador, Bolsonaro, have that criterion. But if you maintain that position today, you will be removed in 48 hours. Because you go against what the world is doing and what WHO is proposing. It seems to me that they are doing, not what their conviction tells them, but what they believe to be politically correct.

Here Fernández, from the outset, ordered quarantine. In that sense, it seems to be in tune with most countries, and I see that most approve. It is all very uncertain, but clearly I believe that, privately, there are leaders and ministers of Health who would do otherwise. Almost everyone preferred to go to this place of prevention, with different methods.

Is unemployment in the world going to be critical after this?

I imagine something unpublished. It seems to me that the States are going to have to participate much more. It seems to me that the State is not going to be able to look the other way at the level of social assistance, health, employment. I imagine half a world with basic allowances for people to survive until they find a job in the new economy. I can’t imagine anything; yes, of course, a destroyed economy around the world … Except for China, which apparently has already started up again! Having started everything in Wuhan, I see that the Chinese – with more than half the world paralyzed – are already manufacturing like all their lives and preparing, when all this is restored, to sell their products to us again.

The other day I heard that the Prime Minister of Japan is offering $ 20 billion for the entire Japanese factory to leave China.

I have zero chinophobia, However I think China has many explanations to give. In principle we are going to be benevolent and think that it is due to the misuse of animals to eat, markets in very poor health conditions, and not in a laboratory or those conspiracy theories. I think the Chinese state will have some answer to give.

My modest theory is that countries like ours, which we know were very bad before the pandemic, because of creativity, because of the same not very good informality that characterizes work in Argentina, It will give us a dynamic to get out. I think the Argentines are going to recover. I have great confidence in the Argentine gene in crisis situations. And it seems to me that a lot of workers are going to look for it, because we also have in our genes the effort of the Tanos, Galicians and Jews who came on the ships.

The issue in the world that you are not used to these crises every two years?

It is uncertain to project anything at an economic level, at a health level, at a political level … I would say that it is impossible. Nobody serious in the world can put a date back on nothing. And it is absolutely uncertain to project how the economy can be. Some analysts speak of a new form of economy according to which nothing that was until a month and a half ago will never be the same.

The first doctor who said everything disappeared, never appeared again. That is also a sign of something.

We have no doubt that something exploded China and thought it solved it behind closed doors without expanding … but it expanded. That some mad scientist, in a laboratory, has perpetrated something, for now is coffee theory. Nor am I aware that the figures on infected and dead Chinese people offered to the world are true. They are regimes that do not allow outside information (…) I recommend the documentary American Factory (it is on Netflix) that shows the cultural, labor and social difference between East and West. There you can see the culture shock, the forms of work, attachment to work, discipline. I understand that it is necessary to feed a thousand and a half million people, but this shows the system that most Chinese workers suffer from, which in the eyes of a Westerner is almost slavery.

What are you going to do the day after the pandemic ends, how is your life going and what do you plan to change?

Honestly, I didn’t need a pandemic to change my way of thinking about life, to value hugs, to value leisure, to dedicate leisure to the people I love. And to need little to be happy. I’m not going to be a better guy after the pandemic! Those things were in my head and in my soul working for a long time because also age makes you evolve, too. As I suppose happens to everyone, I am going to meet people that I miss, who would like to hug now. I have Franco, one of my two children, next to me, but I am not seeing Juampi who is my other son; and many other people. Going out, having coffee again on the sidewalk of a bar, visiting people I love. Go to the theater, or those on Corriente Street or some small, independent, from Chacarita. And go back to playing soccer! Retake the social thing that the virus took from us

At the country level, SMEs, companies, people and psychologically, how do you think we will all be in six months?

I insist, it is uncertain. I thought in 2001 that for ten years people were not going to dare to put a peso in the banks and after six months people were depositing again. In not too long the country was up and running again. And I think that, even with all the ills we had before the pandemic, it will happen again. It seems to me that once this madness is over, Argentina is going to get going faster than other countries. I firmly believe in that

Are you still a great optimist?

Yes, but not simply for a “new age” thing, that explanation that some give us, according to which “this came for something”. I think that a “lesson” that takes so many grandparents and loved ones, that does not allow his family to even fire him, is too severe a lesson from nature, God or whoever it was.

Blessed is she breaking it like never before. Is this your work year?

Modest numbers, but positive in the end. I don’t follow him so much minute by minute. Sometimes I find out the next day what we measure ourselves … And on the radio also growing, our new house, in Continental, in AM and FM

You put the radios to the raisins above everything, too …

There is an audience that follows us every radio we go to and that is another of the blessings that touched me.