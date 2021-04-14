10 questions and answers about bird flu

What is the risk of bird flu to human health?

The epidemiology of avian influenza viruses is complex, as they can change and evolve through mutation and rearrangement, with the appearance of new subtypes that cause significant impacts on animal health and production. Some, but not all, subtypes may be zoonotic and therefore pose a threat to human health.

Transmission of avian influenza viruses to humans occurs when there is close contact with infected birds or heavily contaminated environments.

What are the food safety recommendations?

There is no evidence to suggest that eating poultry or eggs can transmit the bird flu virus to humans. However, as a general precautionary measure, animals that have been euthanized as a result of the implementation of control measures in response to an outbreak of avian influenza, including the H5N8 subtype, should not enter the human and animal food chain.

What are the key elements to prevent further spread of avian influenza?

Control of its animal origin is essential to reduce the risk and, consequently, the impact of the disease. In this context, continued surveillance for the avian influenza virus in wild birds and poultry combined with the timely dissemination of data is essential. This early warning system enables the international community to follow the evolution of the virus and rapidly detect changes in the properties of the virus, such as genetic introductions, rearrangements or mutations, that are relevant to public and animal health.

When cases are detected in animals, control measures should be implemented at the infected farm level and within a short radius around infected facilities, in an effort to quickly contain and eradicate the disease.

What prevention measures are recommended at the farm level?

It is essential that poultry farmers maintain biosecurity practices to prevent the introduction of the virus. Some of these measures include:

Avoid contact between poultry and wild birds Minimize movements around poultry houses Maintain strict control over access to animals from vehicles, people and equipment Clean and disinfect animal housing and equipment Avoid introduction of birds of unknown pathological status Report any suspected cases (alive or dead) to veterinary authorities Ensure proper disposal of manure, garbage and dead animals Vaccinate animals, where appropriate

What is the OIE doing to combat bird flu?

The OIE works with its network of animal influenza experts, as well as its partners, in particular WHO and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), to assess risks and provide guidance and recommendations. necessary.