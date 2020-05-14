1. Camavinga

The Rennes midfielder is the player that sounds the strongest for the coming season for Real Madrid. He is only 17 years old and the club would continue like this with its trend of signing young players for the future. His physical and tactical conditions are enviable and that is what has caught the most attention in the white club.

2. Upamecano

According to Sky Sports, Dayot Upamecano has decided to renew his contract with RB Leipzig despite the interest of clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona to sign him this summer pic.twitter.com/nlfptU8Ibu – 90min ES (@ 90minEspanol) April 30, 2020

More and more sources suggest that the young central player is very interested in Real Madrid. The club would be looking for a relief after the weak performance and already thinking about the future, since Ramos is 34 years old and Nacho 30. Upamecano would be the one chosen by Zidane to prop up the defense next year

3. Haaland

At Real Madrid one thing is missing: goal. Almost two years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo’s march to Juventus left the team the most important target in this sport. One of the goals that the meringues have set for the next season is Haaland. After Jovic’s failed signing, the Norwegian is number 1 on the list of futures for the team’s lead.

4. Achraf

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund – Bundesliga

At the end of this season, the Moroccan winger will return to the white club after two years on loan at Borussia. Real Madrid renewed his contract until 2024, but there is still the question of whether he will return to stay or in the end the club will use it to make cash. His versatility (he can play on the right or left side) is one of his best strengths and can help him stay.

5. Odegaard

The Norwegian is another player on loan, although in his case at Real Sociedad. Real Madrid will allow the txuri-urdin, in the middle of a fight to enter the Champions, to extend the transfer of Odegaard until the competition ends. However, upon completion he will return under the orders of Zidane. Given the performance he has given this year in San Sebastián, the Frenchman will most likely decide to keep it for next season.

6. Eat

? The Coman option is liked at Real Madrid as long as Bale comes out. Real Madrid hopes to get at least 50M for the Welshman. Meanwhile, the French would cost between 60M / 70M pic.twitter.com/HhXHtlgCex – JK (@chamartinismo) May 12, 2020

Yesterday Sky Germany pointed out that Coman could exit this market from Bayern Munich. The Germans are going to bet heavily on Sané and if the City player comes in the end, Kingsley would have no place. Real Madrid would be one of the clubs interested in signing the winger. Strong, fast and skillful, he would bring many positive things to whites

7. Van de Beek

The other day Van der Saar, Ajax manager, took for granted Van de Beek’s departure from the team at the end of this season. Of course, he assured that “it will not be cheap”. In any case, it seems that Real Madrid will be one of the teams that is bidding for the Dutchman with the most force. A transfer that would be around 60 million euros

8. Pogba

The soap opera of Pogba and Real Madrid is something that has been playing for years. On many occasions it has been said that Zidane has asked him to sign the white board. However, it seems that its high price, its high profile and the appearance of Camavinga could close the doors of the merengue club definitively to the United player. Still, the Frenchman would expect an offer this summer from Real Madrid

9. Skriniar

FC Internazionale v SSC Napoli – Coppa Italia: Semi Final

Another name that has been linked to the center of white defense is Skriniar. Inter yesterday valued the Slovakian at 70 million euros and whites could think of him as a present option for his back. He is only 25 years old and would form a great couple with Varane in the future

10. Fabián Ruiz

SSC Napoli v FC Barcelona – UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

The Naples midfielder is another option that the white club is considering to reinforce the core. His representative has already publicly acknowledged Real Madrid’s interest in Fabián Ruiz. The Andalusian fits perfectly into the meringues plans for age, performance and salary and would be a great signing for the future of the team.