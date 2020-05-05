In the last days the news emerged that the Suburb, first division team the germany soccer, had on his campus to three confirmed with Covid-19. In addition to this, the Bundesliga registered seven more cases within the first and second categories that would put the resumption of German football.

These new positives were released after perform a thousand 724 tests on players, technicians, physiotherapists and people close to the schools, according to the newspaper Esto. Suburb was the first to confirm three people with coronavirus, two of them squad footballers.

The high media of the germany soccer they did not disclose the names of the teams that would have positive infections. However, information collected by the magazine ‘Kicker‘ indicates that these could come from Augsburg, Leipzig and Borussia MönchengladbachThese institutions did not respond to the health survey published by the source in question.

Der #effzeh hat am Sonntag erneut seine gesamte Mannschaft sowie Trainer- und Betreuerstab auf COVID-19 testen lassen. Alle Tests eines unabhängigen Labors waren negativ. https://t.co/B6lzbvdSXg – 1. FC Köln (@fckoeln) May 4, 2020

Similarly, it was reported that the Bundesliga contemplate performing two series of tests per week. If there is any positive, those infected must remain in quarantine.

Such a situation further complicates the return of the germany soccer. It should be noted that they themselves were from the first tournaments that they returned to training separately with the intention of reaching the physical limit for the hypothetical resumption of the season.