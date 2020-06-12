River Plate v Athletico Paranaense – Recopa Sudamericana 2019 | Rodrigo Valle / .
During the highly successful Gallardo era, many footballers who came from other clubs achieved idol status at Millo.
1. Gonzalo Martínez
River Plate v Boca Juniors – CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup 2018 | Chris Brunskill / Fantasista / .
Initially resisted, the hitch that came from Hurricane in 2015 fought her and finally she was able to exploit her enormous talent. It was key in the Libertadores 2018 and the fans will always remember their goals against Boca.
2. Marcelo Barovero
FBL-SUDAMERICANA-RIVER-BOCA | MAXI FAILLA / .
He arrived in River as a stranger and was applauded by the entire Monumental. The penalty to Gigliotti and other huge saves led him to compete for a place among the best goalkeepers in River’s history.
3. Leonardo Ponzio
River Plate v Boca Juniors – CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup 2018 | Chris Brunskill / Fantasista / .
He grew up at Newell’s, but Ponzio got deep into the history of the great millionaire players. After a discreet first stage, he returned at the worst time to help the club return to Primera. It did not go well with Ramón Díaz and he was about to leave, however he held on and from no one became the great captain of the Gallardo era. A symbol of leadership, personality and temperance.
4. Jonatan Maidana
River Plate v Boca Juniors – CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup 2018 | Laurence Griffiths / .
It is not easy for a player who arrives from Boca to become an idol of River and yet Maidana managed to do it. He banked the worst moments and then enjoy the glory. His teammates recognize him as a key pillar in all the teams he joined and despite his low profile, he managed to get fully into the hearts of the fans.
5. Lucas Pratto
Boca Juniors v River Plate – CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup 2018 | Amilcar Orfali / .
Another player formed in Boca who became an idol of River thanks to those unforgettable two goals in the final of the Libertadores 2018 plus another in the Recopa 2019 against Paranaense. Despite the fact that it was the most expensive purchase in the history of the club, the Bear paid more than what they invested in it.
6. Juan Fernando Quintero
River Plate v Boca Juniors – CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup 2018 | Matthias Hangst / .
The Colombian crack quickly seduced the fan with his high-flying football and rose to the idol pedestal with the goal he scored in Madrid. His playing style fits perfectly into the club’s black palate.
7. Franco Armani
Cruzeiro v River Plate – CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup 2019 | Diego Alberto Haliasz / .
Barovero had left the stick very high, but the ex-Atlético Nacional managed to overcome Trapito with saves that were literally worth titles. Gigliotti, Benedetto and Éverton can give that in Libertadores 2018. His high level in River deservedly led him to the national team.
8. Enzo Pérez
River Plate v Boca Juniors – CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup 2018 | Matthew Ashton – AMA / .
He did not train in River, but it is as if he had been a life in the club. A fanatic fan since childhood, he fulfilled the dream of playing with the Band when he still had a role in Europe. A temperamental player who feels the colors so much that it is impossible for the fan not to identify with him.
9. Ignacio Scocco
Boca Juniors v River Plate – Superliga 2018/19 | Amilcar Orfali / .
More than one must have had a tear upon learning that Nacho is leaving River to return to Newell’s. It was three years of great moments shared for this striker who always dreamed of playing in Núñez and leaves with the tranquility of having lived up to it.
10. Rodrigo Mora
Rodrigo Mora Farewell Match | Diego Alberto Haliasz / .
The Uruguayan found his place in the world in River and the club and the fans welcomed him as one of the house. Determinant in the Libertadores 2015, he gave everything until his body told him enough but the fan recognized his enormous effort and delivery with a tribute match which very few have.