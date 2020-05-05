What you should know

The presidents of 10 public universities in New Jersey joined together and issued a call for the 120,000 state residents attending out-of-state institutions of higher education to return home to enroll in New Jersey universities. An estimated 33,000 residents of New Jersey leaves annually to attend an out-of-state university. New Jersey is the nation’s second most affected by COVID-19. As New Jersey continues to deal with the ongoing health crisis, the initiative aims to bring bright and talented youth back to the state to help rebuild their businesses, nonprofits, schools, and healthcare system.

Participating universities in the NJ Come Home program are: Montclair State University, the New Jersey Institute of Technology, Rowan University, Kean University, New Jersey City University, Ramapo College, Stockton University , The College of New Jersey, Thomas Edison State University, and William Paterson University.

As part of the new initiative, participating institutions will accept credits earned with a grade of C or better from an accredited out-of-state university.

In addition, institutions also promise access to financial aid programs offered by the state and higher education institution, a quick application review, and will offer guaranteed housing based on availability at the time the student agrees to attend the institution.

The group also notes that the transfer may be of financial benefit to students, since enrollment “may be lower than attending an out-of-state institution.”

“It is time to think about going home,” wrote the presidents of participating colleges and universities in a joint statement.

New Jersey is the second most affected state by COVID-19 in the nation. As of Tuesday, it recorded a total of 130,593 cases and 8,244 deaths statewide. As New Jersey continues to deal with the ongoing health crisis, the initiative aims to bring bright and talented young people back to the state to help rebuild their businesses, nonprofits, schools, and healthcare system.

“New Jersey needs your energy, your intelligence and your commitment,” says the joint statement.

“This is an unprecedented period in our history, a time that requires everyday heroes to appear and give back,” the letter continues.

The New Jersey Scholar Corps will also provide students with volunteer opportunities to serve their local communities, while gaining professional experience.

For more information on NJ Come Home, click here.

