10 new series you should be watching

2021 does not seem like it will be the year in which we will leave home freely, but, if we are to look at it on the bright side, it does seem that it will be in the year we continue to get the most out of all those streaming subscriptions we signed up for during lockdown. With so much offer, it is difficult to keep up to date and sometimes we feel in full actuality when we get something that was released two or three months ago. We understand it: it is very difficult to follow day by day, week by week, the whole multitude of premieres that come to platforms such as Netflix, HBO Spain, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Starzplay, Movistar +, Filmin and others, especially when we talk about series. The first step is to assume that we cannot see everything. The second, knowing how to choose our bets well, and that is precisely what we help you with in lists like this, where we recommend a few recent series that are spreading, that are liking, that are different and that could become your new obsession. Even if it is, at least, for a week until the next one arrives. That is how fast the life of a seriéfilo passes!

Whether they are series, miniseries, docuseries or even some suspected of actually being a movie anthology, these titles deserve your time and attention. Keep an eye on it (or better both) before the current carries us too far. We are talking about new releases such as those of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), from ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ to ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​(and those to come), but also about little gems like ‘Small Ax’ , adolescent adventures such as ‘Con amor, Víctor’ or great epic stories by María Dueñas with ‘La tempelanza’. Those are just some of the recommendations that we leave you in this list of series that you should already be watching if you want to keep up to date with everything without losing your mind.

1 With love, Victor (Disney +)

DIsney + is still starting in Spain, but it has already left us some essential series, and we are not talking only about those of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). From Hulu they have in their catalog this ‘spin-off’ of the movie ‘With love, Simon’, in which we live a new teenage story of self-discovery, sexual awakening and, unfortunately, also intolerance. The story follows Victor, a teenager who is discovering that, to his father’s chagrin, his sexual orientation is not normative.

2 Temperance (Amazon Prime Video)

If you like me ‘The time between seams‘, you can’t waste any more time: you have to wear’ Temperance ‘, the new Amazon Prime Video series and a new adaptation by the author Maria Dueñas. The story, set at the end of the 19th century, follows the relationship between Mauro Larrea (Rafael Novoa) and Soledad Montalvo (Eleanor Watling), whose paths cross by chance to change their lives.

3 Small Ax (Movistar +)

The new job of Steve McQueen (Oscar winner for ’12 Years a Slave ‘) can be considered a series of five long episodes and independent stories, or an anthology of five full-fledged films. What difference does it make: the fact is that these five stories, created under the lowest common denominator of racism in the United Kingdom, are an absolute must-have marvel. Impossible not to count ‘Lovers Rock’ or ‘Mangrove’ among the best episodes / movies of the year.

4 Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney +)

The new series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) completely changes the style from ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ and gives us what one expects from the franchise: visually spectacular fights, plots of global domination and many touches of comedy between punch and punch. . But, in addition, Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) know how to make the most of their ‘buddy movie’ dynamics and also the rarely explored psychological background of their respective characters.

5 Tribes of Europe (Netflix)

If you like post-apocalyptic adventures, the kind that imagine disastrous futures for humanity and at the same time offer a halo of hope through union and collective struggle, ‘Tribes of Europe‘will convince you. The German Netflix series follows the stories of three brothers who, after an incident in their peaceful community, will find themselves separated and faced with the new system that governs Europe.

6 Superman and Lois (HBO Spain)

We have seen Superman on the big and small screen countless times. But the truth is that usually, especially with the ‘Snyderian’ version played by Henry cavillWe always see him surrounded by pure epic. What if Clark Kent was more than a superhero? What if it was a parent with two teenage children? That’s what this new series of the DC universe tells us on The CW, with Tyler hoechlin wearing the cape and Bitsie Tulloch giving life to the journalist Lois Lane.

7 Lupine (Netflix)

Lupine is one of the most famous thieves in history, either for his comics or for his animated adventures (Miyazaki made his debut with one of them in the feature film). But Lupine is also the pseudonym of a classic French thief, a fan of the stories of the first, whose character renews and modernizes this Netflix series of only 5 episodes. The protagonist is Omar sy, whom we all knew for ‘Untouchable’ but let’s not forget the presence Ludivine sagnier, which you should know from ‘The Pool’ and other movies of François Ozon.

8 It’s a Sin (HBO Spain)

5 episode miniseries created by Russell T. Davies (‘Years and Years’) about four young people in London in the 1980s. Focused on the AIDS epidemic and the homophobia that it entailed and caused it, fiction brings as much light as drama to a time and conflict to the that we will never give it enough importance, nor should we forget.

9 The Story of Swearing (Netflix)

When we saw the trailer we knew two things. The first is that we will never hear enough of Nicolas Cage say “Fuck” enough. The second is that that word is not the only insult in the English language. In 6 episodes, Cage covers the origin, the variety and the historical and social importance of the so-called expletives and, of course, makes us want to see an equivalent in Spanish.

10 Suppose New York is a city (Netflix)

Even if you’ve never been to New York, you’ve lived there for hours. At least if you are a fan of the cinema of Martin Scorsese, Woody Allen or Spike lee. If you want to move there again for a while, there is no better option than this kind of New York buddy movie and jubilee among the comic Fran lebowitz and Scorsese. A walk through the city by the hand of those who give it identity where Spike Lee is not lacking either, Olivia wilde or Alec baldwin.

