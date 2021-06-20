10 new series you should be watching, like ‘Loki’

It seems that 2021 will be the year in which we will leave home freely (and without a mask), but that does not mean that we will stop enjoying ‘streaming’ and take advantage of the subscriptions that we have signed up for during the pandemic. With so much offer, it is difficult to keep up to date and sometimes we feel in full actuality when we get something that was released two or three months ago. We understand it: it is very difficult to follow day by day, week by week, the whole multitude of premieres that come to platforms such as Netflix, HBO Spain, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Starzplay, Movistar +, Filmin and others, especially when we talk about series. The first step is to assume that we cannot see everything. The second, knowing how to choose our bets well, and that is precisely what we help you with in lists like this, where we recommend a few recent series that are spreading, that are liking, that are different and that could become your new obsession. Even if it’s at least a week or two until the next one arrives. That is how fast the life of a seriéfilo passes!

Whether they are series, miniseries, docuseries or even some suspected of actually being a movie anthology, There are titles this year that certainly deserve your time and attention.. One of those that you have to keep an eye on (or better both) before the current drags us too far. We are talking about new releases such as those of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), which with ‘Loki’ reaches its third premiere of the year (and those that are to come), but also of little gems like ‘In therapy’, nostalgic capsules like ‘Paraíso’, teenage adventures like ‘Generation’ or highly original comedies like ‘Lost Fagot’. Those are just some of the recommendations that we leave you in this list of series that you should already be watching if you want to be up to date on everything without losing your mind.

Advertising – Keep reading below

1 Lost Fagot (TNT)

Bob Pop has been inspired by his own life to create ‘Lost Fagot’, a series that mixes fiction and fantasy to tell a story of resilience without hot cloths or mincing words. Gabriel Sánchez and Carlos González interpret him in the different stages of his life, with Candela Peña and Carlos Bardem playing their parents and Miguel Rellán to his grandfather, in addition to Alba Flores like her best friend in college. Loaded with ‘flashbacks’ and important reflections especially about the LGTBIQ + collective, it is a comedy as delicious as it is necessary.

2 Loki (Disney +)

The third series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) that Disney + brings us this year is conquering the public. That is partly the responsibility of Tom Hiddleston, which recovers the character of Loki in his most mischievous and ingenious side (the series is temporarily part of ‘The Avengers’ of 2012) and wastes charisma by pulling the strings of the franchise for the next few years. That’s how important it is’Loki‘(take note, MCU fans), a fun series of adventures through time and space.

3 Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy (Netflix)

Based on the comic by Jeff lemire, but passed through a much more familiar filter, this Netflix series once again takes us to the end of the world. One where a virus has devastated humanity and has been thrown out unfairly? He blames it on some hybrids of human and animal that began to be born as if by magic. The protagonist is one of them, a deer boy, who will have to start exploring a strange world after a lifetime protected behind the fences of his own natural kingdom. A curious adventure, at times funny, also bloody and very original.

4 Paradise (Movistar +)

The new original Movistar + series is a kind of ‘Stranger Things’ in the Spanish style, which takes us to the Levante of the early 90s with a criminal case that reminds us of Alcásser’s girls. All that bubbles inside this fiction created by Fernando Gonzalez Molina, Ruth Garcia Y David Oliva, where a group of friends decides to investigate the disappearance of three village girls. And what they will discover will be much stranger than they expected.

5 Physical (Apple TV +)

Created by Annie weisman, this new original series from Apple TV + shows us why aerobics was one of the sports that aroused the most fury in the 80s. And also all the disturbing businesses that it hid. Rose byrne stars in the series as Sheila Rubin, a housewife who is quiet and apparently content with her life, but who hides a dark and funny vision of the world and also a difficult relationship with her own image of herself. Aerobics will be your salvation. Or maybe your door to hell.

6 In therapy (HBO)

The acclaimed series aired between 2008 and 2010 on HBO has been resurrected for a late fourth season, this time starring the great Uzo Aduba (‘Orange is the new black’). And what a wonder. The structure is fundamentally the same: Each episode consists of a therapy session with a patient, be it a tech entrepreneur who has gotten into legal trouble or a wealthy teenager with family trauma. The great thing about the series is how we see the therapist’s analysis process, and how each of the stories it presents finds a surprising outcome.

7 Blindspotting (Starzplay)

This series is born from the film of the same name by Carlos Lopez Estrada, released in 2018, and which received praise and comparisons with ‘Do lo que debas’ from Spike lee in his racial analysis in the United States. Now, the film’s story picks up six months later, and centers on another character, Ashley, a woman whose husband is suddenly imprisoned and forced to live with his in-laws. Mix of drama and comedy, and also of social portrait, ‘Blindspotting’ is one of the best and least commented series of the season.

8 Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet (Apple TV +)

Among the contemporary comedy series that one should not miss for the world is this one from Apple TV +, created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie day Y Megan ganz, this series, which has just released its second season once again bathed in praise. We are not surprised: is hilarious in its portrayal of the world of video games, toxic masculinity, and the creative process versus business logic. An essential of the current ‘streaming’ panorama that is on an upward trajectory.

9 Genius: Aretha (Disney +)

Although she has been accused of not delving too deeply into the life of the real person behind the legend, just because of the stellar interpretation of Cynthia erivo it would be worth hitting play. This series, released on Disney +, tells how Aretha Franklin became one of the most influential and respected singers in music history. It not only puts the emphasis on the achievements you have made throughout your career, but also on how long the shadow of your legacy is.

10 Genera + ion (HBO)

Now that we have the opportunity to finish this great HBO series (the second part of its first season finally premiered this month) we can see that it is one of the most interesting, fresh and diverse series of the year. In it, very much in the style of ‘Euphoria’, we get to know the lives of a group of teenagers and how they develop their sexuality despite the conservative community in which they have lived.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertising – Keep reading below