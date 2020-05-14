MIAMI (AP) – A third of the NBA is back, at least in terms of voluntary training.

Already, 10 of the league’s 30 teams have adopted individual practices on the court after the Miami Heat reopened its doors on Wednesday.

These are the first practices allowed since the league ordered the training centers closed two months ago as part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the Heat, the other teams that have opened are Portland, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Denver, Atlanta, Indiana, Sacramento, Toronto and Utah. More teams are expected to follow suit in the coming days, including Orlando, which remains closed, and the Los Angeles Lakers hoping to reopen on Saturday.

It is not yet defined whether the season can be resumed. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told the players, according to a person familiar with the situation, that he hopes to make a decision in mid-June.

But just going back to a form of work is considered a positive step.

“We’re looking at how everything is, playing by ear, taking it day by day,” said Toronto assistant coach Brittni Donaldson, who attended the gym with Malcolm Miller on Monday when the reigning champions reopened their facilities. “We hope that in a week we can intensify this a bit. But to start everything is very basic, very simple ”.

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis let professional leagues know that his state is ready to welcome them when they need it.

Orlando has been mentioned as a possible centralized headquarters, if the NBA resumes games. It is one of the places being contemplated, according to what Silver told players last week. DeSantis said Wednesday that he is giving importance to the value of professional sports.

DeSantis extended his offer to host games in Florida to soccer, baseball, and ice hockey.

“All of these professional sports are going to be welcome in Florida. That would not be the case in any other state in this country, as we have seen, “he stressed. “And therefore, what I would like to say to the league commissioners is: ‘If you have a team in an area where they are not allowed to operate, we will find a place for you here in the state of Florida, because we think it is important and we know it can be done in a safe way. ‘”