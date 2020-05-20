Fluid retention is a bothersome condition that presents with significant inflammation. Learn the best natural tips to eliminate excess sodium and everything your body does not need

Fluid retention or edema it is a condition characterized by the abnormal accumulation of fluids in the body, what happens is that these fluids accumulate under the skin and inside the tissues who are outside the circulatory system Manager transport blood throughout the body. The reality is that getting used to this reality is quite counterproductive, since it presents with annoying symptoms such as swelling in the feet, ankles, legs and hands, on many occasions it also happens on the face and is one of the main causes of sunderstand the stomach as a balloon.

exist many causes why it can happen This annoying condition, among the main ones, can be a mineral imbalance, in the case of women it can be related to the Premenstrual syndrome or a side effect of contraception, problems in the liver, kidney and heart function, some diseases and various medical treatments. The reality is that whenever it occurs continuously it is important to review it with the doctor, also many times it can be given on particular occasions that can be being in a too hot weather, eat too much salt and travel.

Usually occasional fluid retention is nothing to worry about and best of all is that combat it successfully It is very simple, making a change in lifestyle, habits and of course to nutritional levels. Meet 10 of the best tips created by specialists for forget about fluid retention.

1. Reduce salt intake

This is probably one of the most famous recommendations, the reason is simple when you consume a lot of sodium the body’s response is through fluid retention. That is why a infallible tip is to avoid salt for a couple of days this will facilitate disinflammation, it is also important that you avoid consuming processed foods, fast and canned meals.

2. Reduce stress levels

You probably won’t find any connection to this however stress is a factor that can cause edema, this is due to a process that happens in adrenal glands when you’re stressed and is that release more of a hormone called aldosterone which causes the accumulation of liquids and toxins.

3. It’s simple, drink more water

An infallible remedy and that may be contradictory, is drink plenty of water natural (from 1.5 to 2 liters per day); these liquids have the peculiarity draining excess sodium into the body and they are good for deep clean and detoxify. You can too drink green tea, herbal tea, green juices, smoothies or kombucha.

4. Avoid eating foods that you normally dislike

There are many food allergies they tend to lead to symptoms that occur immediately or throughout the dayHowever, when a sensitivity to certain foods occurs, it can occur with a delayed effect and the inflammatory reaction occurs hours or days later, this process is one of the main causes of fluid retention especially in the abdomen. In general, the recommendation is to avoid eating foods with gluten and dairy.

5. Reduce the consumption of coffee and alcohol

Just as there are natural drinks that are a great ally to eliminate retained liquids, there are others that its consumption can only worsen the situation as is the case of coffee and alcohol. In general they cause dehydration and in a matter of seconds they can unbalance the body and quickly promote characteristic swelling, it is better to avoid them or limit yourself to 1 cup of coffee per day and 1 glass of alcohol on the weekend.

6. Eat foods with a lot of potassium

Foods rich in potassium are one of the best allies for counteract high sodium levels, this mineral acts balancing the salt that is lodged in the organism and that it is the main source of inflammation and discomfort. You can buy it through consumption of bananas, apricots, spinach, melon and beans.

7. Follow a balanced diet

It is important to follow a complete and balanced nutrition that stands out for the intake of all food groups, try to mix harmoniously and with each meal: protein, healthy fats, green leafy vegetables, and slow-absorbing carbohydrates. Avoid preparations with commercial seasonings and substitute the use of salt for spices and aromatic herbs. Give priority to consumption of foods with diuretic properties such as pineapple, celery, oranges, grapefruit, kiwi, and artichokes.

8. Activates lymph nodes

There is a great tip that consists of brushing the skin drythis can be really useful for accelerate lymphatic flow and that significantly benefits circulation in the body in such a way that it goes away promoting the elimination of substances through the urine.

9. Replace dairy milk with vegetables

In recent years it has become very fashionable the consumption of vegetable milks such as oats, rice, coconut and almond, are a good alternative for people who suffer intolerance. Animal protein milks are known for their ability to increase inflammation, especially intestinal and they quickly turn into a enemy of fluid retention. Opt for the consumption of vegetable milks, It is a good temporary solution, try it and watch your symptoms.

10. Avoid consuming over-the-counter remedies

In all pharmacies there are numerous over-the-counter remedies to combat edema what happens is that they can get worse, the situation this is because these pills They tend to eliminate fluid retention at the surface level. They are normally made with diuretics that work well at first but not entirely and eventually cause the body retains more water and this causes more symptoms.

