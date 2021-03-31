10 mythical NBA jerseys

The NBA It is the quintessential basketball competition. The best athletes in this sport have competed and compete in it. Throughout history, players like Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan or LeBron JamesThey, among many others, have captivated fans around the world with their knack for smashing the rim with power, making impossible passes or blocking opposing shots. To honor these great athletes, we have selected ten legendary NBA player jerseys that every basketball fan will like. All of them embroidered with the names and numbers of each player and carried out by original manufacturers of the kits. A unique opportunity to enjoy the final phase it’s from the season wearing your player’s shirt or favorite team

Magic Johnson – Los Angeles Lakers (1984-1985)

Magic Johnson wore No. 32 on the Los Angeles Lakers.

The mythical leader of the Los Angeles Lakers during the showtime era, Magic johnson. At 2.06 meters tall he played in the base position and his cheerful and colorful style captivated an entire generation that saw how between 1979 and 1991 achieved 5 NBA champion rings. He starred in what is possibly the best-known rivalry in basketball history alongside Larry Bird, his nemesis and friend on the Boston Celtics.

Larry Bird – Boston Celtics (1985-1986)

Larry Bird’s 33 is a Boston Celtics legend.

Larry Bird, the legend of the Boston Celtics, managed to win three NBA championships with the greens forming a legendary trio alongside Kevin McHale and Robert Parish. Quiet, competitive and hardworking, Bird has been one of the best eaves that the competition has known paying homage to the mythical expression of ‘white race, shooter’. A player who increased even more to the Boston Celtics to help make it the most championship-winning team in NBA history.

Dennis Rodman – Chicago Bulls (1997-1998)

Dennis Rodman was one of the toughest guys in the NBA.

Michael Jordan was the leader of the Chicago Bulls in the 90s, But Dennis Rodman was the one doing the ‘dirty’ work on defense. Seven times top rebounder and recognized best defensive player in the NBA earned him the stripes to be one of the most outstanding athletes, able to defend the best players in the league. His intensity in the game, added to his controversial attitude and his bizarre haircuts further increased this player’s fame.

Allen Iverson – Philadelphia 76ers (2000-2001)

Allen Iverson is the most famous player in the history of the Philadelphia 76ers.

A player fast, dizzying and with a great ability to score in all kinds of situations. These attributes define Allen Iverson, the base who became one of the best scorers of NBA history and even led a team like the Philadelphia 76ers to the championship finals. At the beginning of the 21st century, Iverson fell in love with new generations of spectators with his game.

Hakeem Olajuwon – Houston Rockets (1996-1997)

The Rockets rocket jersey marked an era.

One of the best techniques in hook throw in the NBA it was Hakeem Olajuwon, the Nigerian center who achieved two champion rings with the Houston Rockets. ‘The Dream‘, as they nicknamed him, he was the star of a team they were not betting on to win the title. T-shirt of Olajuwon of the Rockets with the rocket in the frontal zone it’s all one relic for basketball fans and the NBA.

Tony Parker – San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have reigned in the 21st century and Tony Parker has been one of its strongholds.

The sole European player who has managed to win 4 champion rings Throughout the history of the NBA and with a leading role has been Tony Parker. The French guard has been playing in the San antonio spurs where he has achieved great success with Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili and even managed to be the MVP of some finals. Sooner or later, Parker will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but for now he can still enjoy his game and his ability to score in decisive moments.

Patrick Ewing – New York Knicks (1991-1992)

The New Yorks Knicks are one of the NBA’s most iconic franchises.

He never won an NBA championship but became one of the Most iconic New York Knicks players. Patrick Ewing was one of the most dominant pivots of his time with a great ability to score, rebound and block. This led him to be one of the Most remembered players from Madison Square Garden. He had to live in the time of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, which deprived him of greater successes at the collective level.

Michael Jordan – ‘Space Jam’

Michael Jordan’s kit in the movie ‘Space Jam’.

Michael Jordan is considered the best basketball player of all time and one of the best athletes globally. Such was his greatness that he even starred in a animation film in which he played basketball with the charismatic Looney Tunes in the famous Space Jam. Jordan’s Chicago Bulls jersey is everything a memory of its time, but the one he wears in the movie with ‘Bugs Bunny’ is unique. A T-shirt for fans of Michael Jordan, basketball and movies.

Stephen Curry – Golden State Warriors (2017-2018)

The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams that have created the most fans in recent years.

He’s only been competing in the NBA for 9 seasons, but Stephen Curry is already there called to be a mythical gamer. He has achieved two champion rings with the Golden state warriors, a team that he has raised to place him in the favorite each season and recruit a great legion of followers. His great ability to score and especially for the throw three from a long distance They are the hallmarks of a player who in the future will be remembered as one of the greatest. The Warriors jersey is already a whole identity sign of offensive and fluid basketball and Curry, a reference.

LeBron James – Cleveland Cavaliers (2017-2018)

LeBron James, like Michael Jordan, wears the number 23.

Basketball player most dominant in recent times it’s LeBron James. His physical condition together with his ability to understand the game and his technical ability have made him a player who contributes in all facets. A) Yes, has achieved 3 champion titles, has played 5 finals, has broken all kinds of marks and records and it still seems to have not reached its ceiling. Win more championships or not, LeBron James is already one of the most legendary and spectacular athletes the world has ever seen. His Cleveland Cavaliers jersey is a memento of the franchise that saw him debut and mature as a player and in which he continues to fight to win titles after the one achieved in 2016 in it.

