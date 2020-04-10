It seems like yesterday when we were all wearing the black eyeliner and the wristbands everywhere, just as we do today with the cell phone. And there is no doubt that time has passed and has changed us in many ways, however, that does not mean that it does not we are shedding a tear when we listen again to those songs that marked our adolescence in a unique way.

Many, or at least most, are courtesy of My Chemical Romance. The band led by Gerard way and also made up of Mikey Way, Ray Toro and Frank Iero, became one of the most popular groups of the 2000s, to the extent that both their separation and their reunion tour – which has been paused due to the coronavirus – were an important issue in various parts of the world.

Just to evoke a bit of nostalgia, and incidentally celebrate the 43rd birthday of our esteemed Gerard Way, here we leave you the 10 songs of the band from New Jersey that undoubtedly marked those days where we were happy (and sad at the same time) and we didn’t know it:

1.- Welcome to the Black Parade

Belonging to the album The Black Parade (2006), “Welcome to the Black Parade” is one of the most famous singles from My Chemical Romance, and the truth of that achievement was thanks to the video clip recorded by Samuel Bayer (who directed the video for “Smells Like Teen Spirit, by Nirvana) where we see the Patient – the central character of the album – reaching the beyond through one of his most precious childhood memories: a parade he saw with his father.

According to the members of My Chemical Romance, the song was somehow directed at each other’s parents, so it wouldn’t surprise us that more than one did the same when they heard the song the first time. Ouch

2.- The Ghost of You

In the history of humanity, there has always been talk of fear that we all feel of losing a loved one, and it was precisely that fear that inspired Gerard Way and company to compose “The Ghost Of You”, track belonging to the disc Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge (2004), which revolves around the same theme, which was strongly inspired by the well-known Watchmen comic, created by Alan Moore.

At least that’s how Gerard mentioned it in an interview he gave to MTV in 2008, where he explained that the title of the song “The Ghost of You” –whose video is located in World War II– It was created thanks to an advertisement found in Moore’s graphic work, which says “Oh, how the ghost of you clings”.

3.- I’m Not Okay (I Promise)

Like a good emo band, most of the My Chemical Romance songs talked about small and large tragedies of daily life, So it was easy for many of us to identify with the letters (in fact, many of us continue to do so today).

Of course “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” it was not the exception, since this song illustrated us the suffering and frustration of someone waiting for a person who is currently in a relationshipSo when he realizes that his waiting is being in vain, he has no choice but to convince himself to let go of the love of his life, being tremendously honest with himself.

4.- Helena

If you have paid attention to the lyrics of the song, “Helena” reflects the dialogue that someone is having with a person who has just passed away, to whom she says that her departure hurts her a lot but that she has to continue with her life as she would have liked, in addition to a promise to meet again later in the ‘beyond’.

These thoughts are quite realistic since they were the ones that Mike and Gerard Way had when their grandmother, Elena Lee Rush, passed away. Having been a fundamental part for the Way brothers in terms of their artistic training – she was the one who taught Gerard how to draw – the band decided to pay tribute to Elena through the album Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge, where this track is included with its name (slightly modified).

5.- Famous Last Words

Several people know how difficult it is to see someone we love dealing with depression, that feeling is also known to Gerard Way. And is that In 2006 during the recording of the album The Black Parade, Mike Way went through a severe stage of depression and anxiety caused by the pressure that said album was as good as the previous one, the Three Cheers for Sweet Reveng.

It was then that Gerard wrote him “Famous Last Words” to his younger brother to give him a little courage in the face of the circumstance. But also, the song was a way of capture Gerard Way’s greatest fears of being in My Chemical Romance, both personally and musically talking.

“It felt like what it meant to be in this band, it felt like it was about Mikey, and it felt like it was about our lives, thinking of oneself as being despicable or hated,” the frontman told Tom Bryant, author of the book Not the Life It Seem: The True Lives of My Chemical Romance.

6.- Vampire Money

Another phenomenon that also marked the adolescence of many people in Generation Z, was the Twilight saga. That’s right, the story of vampires that shine in the sun not only left us several movies, it was also responsible for My Chemical Romance creating one of his best songs: “Vampire Money”.

This musical track, belonging to the album Danger days: the true lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, was created after the band repeatedly refused to participate in the soundtrack of the tape Luna nueva, so Gerard Way wrote it to give his point of view about being firm in not wanting to belong to anything., even if the whole world almost demands you to do it.

7.- I Don’t Love You

One of the worst feelings a person can experience –sentimentally speaking– is knowing that at some point the person we love the most will tell us that they no longer feel the same love as before. A hard blow that we have all gone through at some point in our lives, and which turned this ballad from My Chemical Romance like a hymn to the broken hearts of the 2000s.

Beyond the interpretation that we give personally, “I Don’t Love You” was the song where Gerard Way and company sang to fans that they were getting a bad vibe or that they no longer felt compatible with the band’s music, something that at the time greatly affected the members of My Chemical Romance.

8.- Sing

“Sing” was one of the singles from the latest My Chemical Romance album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, released in 2010. The song is set in post-apocalyptic California where a group of people control what the world’s population can say, which is why the Fabulous Killjoys (the group of vigilantes played by Gerard and company) they call people to rebel and raise their voices for what they consider fair.

9.- Honey, This Mirror Isn’t Big Enough for the Two of Us

Being in abusive and co-dependent relationships is not a pleasant thingFor neither party, however most of us have known cases of people who have gone through that situation (even some of us have).

And that’s what My Chemical Romance talks about in this song, where portrays the feeling of a man who seems to have the perfect life next to the woman who loves him, but who in reality is only forcing himself to be with her for the social benefits it brings her, something she tries to escape through drugs and alcohol.

10.- Teenagers

When you are a teenager you always have to bear the prejudices that adult people have about us, and although the experience is not pretty, it helped Gerard Way to write “Teenagers”, a song where he talks about the irrational fear that adults have for younger minds, which ironically Way felt when he realized he was no longer a youngster and that he was afraid of living with young people.

But also, the piece was a way to touch on the issue of violence in the United States carried out from adolescents to adolescents. ”That song hardly fits on the album, but it is such an important subject for our culture. This is a really big problem in the United States, where children are killing children. The only thing I learned in high school is that people are very violent and territorial“Gerard mentioned in an interview with NME.

What other My Chemical Romance song did we miss? Hopefully we can see them live soon!