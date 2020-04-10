Music is something that is currently saving us from not pulling our hair out of stress when listening to the news or simply being locked up at home for so long. The good thing is that there are a lot of options to distract us, like listening to our favorite album or discovering a new one, watching an online show that many artists are putting together right now or simply give play to the beloved and infallible documentaries.

Since time immemorial, This film format has given us quite deep and little explored visions of our favorite musicians.. There are many cases, since practically any figure within the respected music has its own documentary and Fortunately for us, many of them are found on the most popular streaming platforms., like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

That is why this time and in order to clear the mind but at the same time learn a little more about the musicians we admire, We put together a list of 10 documentaries that, yes or yes, you should watch these days, where you will find options for all tastes and genresSo go get the popcorn because you will need it.

Olé Olé Olé !: A Trip Across Latin America

Over the years, some documentaries have come out that perfectly reflect the history of just over five decades of their satanic majesties –such as Shine A Light, directed by the great Martin Scorsese and who we will check more later -, however Olé Olé Olé !: A Trip Across Latin America is something completely differentIt goes beyond telling the story of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood.

In the middle of the tour that the Stones put together in 2016, They filmed this film that shows the relationship of each member with the cultures and characters of different countries like Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile and of course Mexico. While all this is happening, we can also check How were the preparations for the concert that the legendary band gave in Havana, Cuba, being the first rock group to play on the island.

Olé Olé Olé !: A Trip Across Latin America is available on Netflix

The Stones Roses: Made of Stone

Many may know the history of The Stone Roses, the Manchester band that with just two albums managed to influence a whole new generation of musicians, considered by many to be the parents of britpop and therefore responsible for the birth of bands like Oasis, Blur, Pulp, Suede and many more. However, there are aspects of its history that are still a mystery and what better than them to tell us everything that happened.

The Stone Roses: Made of Stone is one of those documentaries that are well doneWhat do we mean by that? Well, using never-before-seen footage (such as behind-the-scenes footage), interviews, and more deliver a definitive version of the history of the band. As if this were not enough, We will have a chance to check how they prepared for the shows they gave in 2012 in their native Manchester, the first performances by Ian Brown, John Squire, Mani and Reni in 16 years.

You can rent or buy for 36 pesos The Stone Roses: Made of Stone through the TonaláTV platform

What Happened, Miss Simone?

In the history of music, there are women who changed the course of this from their own trench and without a doubt we have to mention the great Nina Simone. In recent years, attempts have been made to bring the life of the jazz singer to the big screen. blues, R&B and soul, but while someone throws himself into a biopic we can throw ourselves What Happened Miss Simone?, which stands out from many other documentaries for many things, especially for the way they tell their lives.

It all starts with the title question, What was it that made you so successful and recognized? But from there we are breaking down some aspects of his biography little explored and where can we realize that Despite the fame or affection of the public, a woman hid herself who, in addition to facing the stage, fought daily with her own internal demons. A spectacular narration of the life and work of one of the most impressive singers who have ever set foot on this planet.

Can you see What Happened, Miss Simone? via Netflix

Pulp: A Film About Life, Death & Supermarkets

One of our favorite bands is Pulp, which in the 90s ate the world thanks to albums like Different Class and songs like “Disco 2000”, “Common People”, “This Is Hardcore”, “Like A Friend” and many more. Despite all this, the history and the relationship between its members is extremely tight. Unfortunately Jarvis Cocker and company took their own musical paths a few years ago and since then only gave a few performances between 2011 and 2013 –like that showsazo they gave at the Palacio de los DeportesDo you remember?

But before disappearing completely they gave one last concert in their native Sheffield and gave the documentary to the world Pulp: A Film About Life, Death & Supermarkets, one of the most interesting shows about this group of britpop where we know the philosophy behind his songs, but also Explore the band’s ideas and beliefs around fame, love, death, and even how to keep a car. It is not a joke.

If you want to see Pulp: A Film About Life, Death & Supermarkets, you can rent or buy it for 36 morlacos on TonaláTV.

Can’t Stand Losing You or Surviving The Police

The Police was one of the most important groups of its generation, mixing sounds like reggae, ska and classic rock, resulting in a sound that you can identify from the first guitar chord. And is that everything was planned within the band to make it a success, at least on paper, because they had Gordon Summer – better known as Sting– playing bass and singing, to the drummer beast and master of hi-hats, Stewart Copeland, and the awesome guitar player, Andy Summers.

But unlike his other colleagues, Andy Summers has not received enough recognition for his work and that’s where Can’t Stand Losing You was born. or Surviving The Police, One of those documentaries that shows the man behind the musician, but above all it tells from his perspective the creative process, the chaos, the fights and what had to happen to be in one of the most important bands in history and achieve fame.

The documentary of Ssurviving The Police you can see it on Amazon Prime Video.

What We Started

If you thought it was all about rock bands and we wouldn’t include some electronic music, you are very wrong.. EDM –Along with the urban, we like it or not– is one of the most listened to musical genres in the whole world, which for nearly a decade has stolen all of its popularity charts and plays almost anywhere you go. Nevertheless, EDM’s history had not yet been fully explored, until What We Started came into our lives.

Through interviews with true legends like Carl Cox, talents the size of Martin Garrix and many more, This documentary plans to tell the beginning of this genre in the small undergorund raves in the main cities of the world, to fill the largest stadiums you can imagine., all thanks to the DJ’s behind the turntables. If you are a scratch lover, you cannot miss this gem.

What We Started is available through Netflix.

Shot !: The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock

Within rock it is very easy to recognize musicians for being part of it, be it for epic solos, playing drums brutally or singing like the angels themselves, but behind them –to date– there are the photographers. Within this branch there are honors and women who are dedicated to photographing our favorite artists, but one of the true pillars of the photo is Mick Rock.

Mick –As well as his last name– He is a true rockstar of the camera, since he has had the chance to focus large figures with his lens how David Bowie, Queen, Lou Reed, Iggy Pop, The Ramones, Talking Heads, Blondie, Daft Punk, Queens of the Stone Age and many more, any artist that comes to mind is likely to be on their checklist. If you want to know more about his work and history, we definitely recommend this documentary.

You can watch Shot !: The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock via Netflix

Nick Cave: 2000 Days on Earth

Nick Cave is one of those poets who for many is misunderstood and who has given us beautiful songs of love and its counterpart, as well as a lot of other topics. For years some have wondered where the inspiration of this true genius of music comes from and For those who were curious, they can answer it in Nick Cave: 2000 Days on Earth, one of those documentaries that you should not miss if you are their fan..

In addition to showing us how it is that the composer of shuffles like “Into My Arms” and more, he writes and records his songs, it’s a very personal vision of who the man behind the name is, the human who feels, who laughs, who loves, who cries, who eats, who suffers, who spends time with his children, the ordinary person who lives day by day. This documentary is for everyone who wants to get to know him more in depth through a 24-hour trip with him.

You can buy or rent Nick Cave: 20.00 Days On Earth for 36 varos in TonaláTV

Whitney: Can I Be Me

Definitely Whitney Houston was one of the most important voices of the last 50 years, who in her own way managed to achieve world fame and breaking some records selling more than 200 million records worldwide, she was also the only artist to achieve seven consecutive No. 1 in the United States. Thanks to this, he had the opportunity to venture into other planes such as the cinema and participate in blockbuster films.

This all sounds wonderful but … What happened to make your star fade in its last years of life? This is what this documentary tries to solve, whichHe shows an honest and somewhat crude view of who Whitney Houston was., a person who, in addition to being super talented, had mistakes, like any of us, perhaps seeing him we can understand many things about this great singer.

You can watch Whitney Can I Be Me on Netflix

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story

Until the end but not least we have the legendary Bob Dylan, with one of the most recent documentaries about his extensive career. In 1975 Robert Allen Zimmerman – as he is actually called – he embarked on the most ambitious tour of his entire career, Rolling Thunder Revue, touring every corner of the United States while the country reinvented itself after all the events of the 1960s.

On tour a lot of important artists of the time were united like Joan Baez, Mick Ronson, T-Bone Burnett and many more, as well as activists and poets. In this documentary, the great Martin Scorsese narrates with interviews and images of the time that specific moment in Dylan’s life, deconstructing in just minutes the myth and reality behind such a relevant figure for music.

Remember you can watch Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story on Netflix

And pylon …

Coachella: 20 Years In The Desert

Maybe this year –and due to the coronavirus pandemic–, The Coachella festival has had to be postponed, but that is not why we will let pass that this year marks two decades of bringing the best acts in the world to play in the desert of Indio, California. If you are one of those curious people who love to know everything that has to do with music and to know the stories that have forged Coachella as one of the stages where the greatest artists consolidate, you should see it from this Friday, April 10 on your YouTube channel.