We know that music was created to be heard, and that is more than obvious, but it is clear to us that beyond feeling it in every song we love or in a live concert, can also be enjoyed reading (and we are not referring precisely to the solfege classes that we were given at school) but of some books that a lot of authors have written referring to one of the branches of art that we can all understand.

Over the years some readings have appeared on the shelves to help us better understand how music has impacted our lives. From those who prefer to fan an essay on its history and its importance at key moments in humanity, to some famous musicians who have decided to tell their stories, in literature we can find everything and for everyone.

That is why then we leave a list with 10 books (which you can read online and buy at any bookstore) to distract yourself these days while you’re at home and learn a little more about an art as universal and wonderful as music. On this occasion we have decided to focus on those who speak more deeply about the stories behind what we know and on novels that are based on their own experiences (do not be discouraged, the delivery of the beloved autobiographies will arrive).

How Music Works – David Byrne

It seems to be a very silly question but, Have you ever wondered how music works? We are not only talking about playing an instrument, knowing how to read sheet music, releasing a record that sells thousands of copies or giving a concert, but everything behind it (recording process, production techniques, distribution, marketing and more).

That and more is what the legendary tells us David Byrne Talking Heads through their personal stories, discovering that beyond listening to tracks and seeing our favorite bands live, there is a huge mechanism that coexists so that we can enjoy the full experience. A book that is basic for all those who are passionate about music.

Shit music – Carl Wilson

Not all music we love and it is totally understandable, because as they say out there “taste breaks into genres”. Nevertheless there are people so nailed that beyond showing their displeasure with simple comments, they decide to do all the research to justify why they can’t listen to certain types of music and one of them was Carl Wilson, because he wrote one of the most complete essays in pop history, which he decided to call –modestly– Shit music.

Carl devised this writing after trying to understand Celine Dion’s success, the result is a book that is practically a love letter to music, the ability of music to move us and above all, It explains very well the phenomenon of pop in the music industry.

High Fidelity – Nick Hornby

When we say the name of High fidelity The 2000 film starring John Cusack, Jack Black, Catherine Zeta-Jones and many more may come to mind, however this story that many people fell in love with the way they related music to other themes such as love, sex and more It is inspired by a novel of the same name that Nick Hornby published in 1995. If you love the readings based on songs we’ve all heard, you’ll love it completely.

In this book we follow the story of Rob Fleming, a passionate pop music owner of a record shop in Camden, London where he only sells the records he likes and that he spends his time competing with his friends to see who is the mere grouper in musical knowledge, although everything changes when Rob’s girlfriend, Laura, decides to leave him. From there our protagonist begins an introspective journey through his love life accompanied by a great soundtrack.

Tip: we recommend that you play the songs that are mentioned to enter the environment

Our Group Could Be Your Life: Scenes From The Indie Underground – Michael Azerrad

If something has become very clear to us in recent years, it is that being an independent band is not easy, especially if your goal is to reach the ‘big leagues’. For you to achieve this, it takes a lot of time and sacrifices to achieve your dream, but perhaps the most important thing is love music above all thingsAlthough no one has documented this process to perfection like Michael Azerrad did in his book Our Group Could Be Your Life.

Through the stories of bands like Sonic Youth, Mudhoney, Bad Religion and many more, we will know a little more about the rock of the 70s, 80s and 90s, cWith all those underground bands they were legends but they didn’t get the credit they deserved. It also explores deeper themes such as politics, the society of those days and all the events that gave rise to one of the most fruitful independent scenes ever seen.

The Eternal Noise – Alex Ross

You cannot understand understanding a phenomenon and an art without its history, and of course music is included. But don’t worry, here we have one of those books with which you can learn without getting bored. The eternal noise of Alex Ross is a curious case, because although it is a book that narrates some events that marked humanity, it does not make this a tired read, on the contrary, the way in which it describes each aspect makes you still stick plus.

In this book the author takes us from pre-World War I Vienna to Paris in the 1920s, through Hitler’s Nazi Germany or Stalin’s Russia to New York in the 1960s. The great thing about Alex Ross is that he is interweaving the historical function of music in the midst of important events and its importance.

Last Night a DJ Saved My Life: The History of the Disc Jockey – Bill Brewster & Frank Broughton

It is possible that in these times we cannot imagine the music industry without DJ’s. Whether we like it or not they are an important part of the music that is listened to at the moment, although it wasn’t always the rockstars that now fill stadiums around the world and headline festivals like Tomorrowland, EDC, Ultra and more. So that they could get to that there were thousands and thousands of musicians who for years lived in hiding but over the years.

In this book the authors tell the story of the first disc jockeys as is, how was it that they had to face a lot of people who didn’t think they were musicians to become central figures in the music industry, the mere groupers to start dancing as if there was no tomorrow.

Lost In Music: A Pop Odyssey – Giles Smith

Another novel of those safety pins. Giles Smith is a true music lover, who from an early age fell in love with bands like T. Rex and for a moment wanted to be Marc BolanBut in addition to that, he began to look at much more specific things like the singles that played on the radio, the hairstyles of his idols and electric guitars. Later he started playing in local bands although it did not turn out as he expected, because his path was not that of a musician, but a writer.

In Lost In Music: A Pop Odyssey, Smith tells a love story about and failure in music –Which is very rarely explored–. With a lot of humor he narrates his experiences around his youthful years, the bands he played with, the records that made him fall in love and detailing how is the natural process of all those who cannot live without listening to a single song.

Breakfast with John Lennon – Robert Hilburn

There are many stories that are known in the music world but, Who are those who wrote the experiences of our favorite artists? Sure, journalists. Robert Hilburn He is one of those people that many could consider as lucky, because he had a chance to talk with all kinds of figures like Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, Bob Dylan, U2 and of course John Lennon.

And not only that, because it was also present in some historical moments of music, such as the legendary Johnny Cash concert in Folsom prison or the first Elton John show in Russia. In this book the journalist tells us in detail the personalities of all those musicians that we admire, what is in their minds beyond composing songs and especially stripping them down to leave them as the ordinary people who in the end are.

Things Grandchildren Should Know – Mark Oliver Everett

We have already seen some novels that talk about how difficult it is to reach the top, how difficult it is to have a band that does not receive the spotlight and that in the end discourages many, however this goes beyond being successful. Mark Oliver Everett He is one of those misunderstood artists that very few people know. Too many tragic moments passed around him, that they forged a somewhat withdrawn personality for him and that he found in music an escape route.

In Things the grandchildren should know, Oliver presents us with a very emotional musical autobiography, where he tells us how the music saved his life, shows the power of those records and songs that we listen to in the lives of people and how these can get us out of such complicated situations.

Factory Records: The Complete Graphic Album – Matthew Robertsom

To end We have one of those books that very few know but that will surely blow your mind. Between the 1970s to the early 1990s, Factory Records was one of the UK’s most important independent labelsThey had a lot of legendary bands from the Manchester scene in their ranks like Joy Division -Of course New Order-, the Happy Mondays, James, Electronic and many more.

In addition to being a very talented record label, they had a visual notion that no other label had exploited before, and to finish off they had their own concert hall, The Hacienda. This book is a journey through those golden years of English music, where in addition to having photographic evidence of that moment, we can also get an idea of ​​the artistic work behind famous covers such as that of the Uknown Pleasures.