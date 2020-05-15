The New York City Attorney’s Office charged ten people believed to be members of the MS-13 gang, known as the Mara Salvatrucha, for their alleged involvement in three murders in the New York neighborhood of Queens.

Five of the suspects were arrested this Thursday in New York and California and a sixth was arrested yesterday in Maryland, while the other four were in jail and will be made available to federal authorities tomorrow.

The charges they face include murder to aid a criminal organization, attempted murder, distribution of marijuana, and other firearm-related crimes, according to a statement from the city’s Eastern District Attorney’s Office.

“The murders and crimes of violence allegedly committed by these suspects bear the mark of the MS-13 crimes – cold-blooded murder, brutal and senseless violence – and pose a grave danger to the residents of our communities,” said the Prosecutor Richard P. Donoghue, cited in the note.

The Prosecutor’s Office relates them to the murder of the 17-year-old Andy Peralta in a park in April 2018, after mistaking him for a member of the rival gang Latin Kings, as well as that of Víctor Alvarenga, who was shot near his home in November 2019, in both cases in the Flushing neighborhood (Queens).

He also holds them responsible for the shooting death of Abel Mosso, in February 2019, on a platform on line 7 of the New York subway, which connects Queens with Manhattan.

“MS-13 members do everything they can to spread a violent and deadly image as a gang. They believe that shouting his name in front of people in a subway station will prevent someone from interfering when they are brutally beating and killing a man, ”said FBI chief William Sweeney.

Sweeney was referring to the murder of Abel Mosso, which sparked controversy in the country, and during which the alleged assassins yelled at the people at the subway station not to get involved because they were members of MS-13 and were leaving him. to kill.

Juan Amaya-Ramírez, accused of murdering Peralta; Ramiro Gutiérrez, Douglas Melgar-Suriano and Jairo Martínez-García, related to the death of Alvarenga; and Tito Martínez-Alvarenga and Víctor López, allegedly responsible for the murder of Mosso on a subway platform, could be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty.

On the other hand, Marlon Saracay-López, Ismael Santos-Novoa and Ramiro Gutiérrez, accused of attempted murder, could serve a sentence of between 10 years and life in prison, while Emerson Martinez-Lara, could be sentenced to up to 15 years in Prison for conspiracy to distribute marijuana and for participating in an attempted murder.

According to the statement from the Prosecutor’s Office, the leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha are in El Salvador and Honduras and it has thousands of members, mostly “immigrants from Central America”, spread throughout the United States.

