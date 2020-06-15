« A film based on real events ». This phrase acts, in more than a few occasions, as a huge claim to attract the viewer who, knowing that what he is going to see on screen actually happened, feels like his attraction, and his attention, multiplies. However, what happens when a tape is advertised as such but corrupts essential aspects of the story on which it is based?

It is obvious that, although a film is based on real events, it will never be 100% faithful to what happened, that is a kind of cinematography that corresponds to the documentary genre. But there are times when, in addition to the creative licenses of the leap to the big screen, any resemblance to the reality from which the film started becomes a mere coincidence.

Thus, the label « based or inspired by real events » ends up becoming little more than an advertising claim. These are 10 movies that were sold as stories based on true events … that never happened.

HOSTEL (2005)

Eli Roth stated that the idea of ​​’Hostel’ came to him while swimming in Quentin Tarantino’s pool. That day he read a news story on the Internet from a vacation website in Thailand where clients paid to murder in person. Deciding first to make a documentary of it, he finally chose to use that news to create a fictional film.

The problem is that this website was false (you don’t have to believe everything on the net). Despite this, Roth decided to continue promoting the film as inspired by real events, causing great outrage in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, where the film was shot, offering a distorted image of life in Eastern European countries.

THE PATRIOT (2000)

‘The Patriot’ tells the story of Captain Benjamin Martin (Mel Gibson) a man who ends up fighting in the United States War of Independence. The film used the lives of various real people to create Martin, Roland Emmerich was inspired by Thomas Sumter, Daniel Morgan, Nathanael Greene, Andrew Pickens and Francis Marion.

The main criticism came that only the positive elements of each one were used, omitting very serious aspects of some of them. On the other hand, much criticized was the portrait that Emmerich gave of the British, turning them into cruel and inhuman beings and offering a very distorted image of what happened during the war.

21 BLACKJACK (2008)

The case of ’21 blackjack ‘is curious, Robert Luketic’s tape is based on the book’ Bringing Down the House ‘by Ben Mezrich, who supposedly had as reference a group that was dedicated to calculating the odds to win in different Las Vegas casinos. However, the book itself was discovered that it really took some real references and that the alleged band that starred in it was fiction. Thus, what was shown on the tape had no real facts as a basis, in addition to being played by Caucasian actors, while in Mezrich’s book they were Asian, although that detail, taking into account that they were not real events after all, it didn’t matter that much anymore.

THE FOURTH PHASE (2009)

The phrase « Don’t let reality spoil a good headline » comes to this movie. Beyond how unethical it can be to sell a movie with the premise of being based on real events, which it is not.

The main criticism of this science fiction film starring Milla Jovovich was that to give credibility to the fact that she was narrating authentic stories of mysterious disappearances of people in Alaska in the late 90s and early 2000s, the producer went on to create a website where she published Fake news from various Alaskan newspapers that did exist, in addition to manipulating reports of real disappearances and suicides in the area, to give them that ‘fantastic’ touch they were looking for. Finally, the producer was sued.

THE DA VINCI CODE (2006)

If there is a movie that very well exemplifies pretending to be based on real events, that is ‘The Da Vinci Code’. Despite the fact that three decades before the publication of Dan Brown’s best-seller, his theses were dismantled, showing that such a code, like another book on which Brown’s novel, ‘Holy Blood and Holy Grail’ is based, were false, Brown preferred to make believe that they were true theses, something that also reproduces the film. On more than one occasion, it has had to be denied that María Magdalena is buried under the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum.

THE DWELLING OF FEAR (2005)

This version of ‘Terror in Amityville’ was based on one of the best-known cases in the black chronicle of the United States. In 1974, a 23-year-old boy, Ronald DeFreo, murdered his parents and four brothers. Sentenced to life in prison, such was the horror of the crimes, that the urban legend arose that his ghosts lived in the house, a rumor that began with the following tenants of the building, the Lutz family, who felt a supernatural force in the house.

Although the urban legend has been the cause of the beginning of a successful horror saga, ‘The Warren File’, the truth is that, after the incident of the Lutz, no type of strange event has been reported in that house.

MOTHMAN: THE LAST PROPHECY (2002)

Both the film and the book on which it is based link the sightings of a strange moth-winged creature with a humanoid body to the collapse of the Silver Bridge in Point Pleasante, West Virginia (United States). Beyond the fact that there is no confirmation that the sightings were real, the film and the book deliberately omit the reason for the collapse, in which 46 people died. The bridge was found to have fallen due to poor maintenance and even failure of one of the suspension chain plates.

SAVE SOLDIER RYAN (1988)

It is true that ‘Saving Private Ryan’ never boasted that it was based on real events. The film does take reference to the case of the Niland brothers, two of them died during the landing in Normandy, while the other was left for dead in the Pacific. That made only one, stationed in France, return alive, but his return was much calmer than in the Spielberg movie mission.

In addition, the brother left for dead appeared alive in a POW camp in Burma. On the other hand, unlike the film, the Niland’s mother had not been left alone, since her two daughters had stayed with her.

THE KING (2019)

David Michôd’s film claims to be based on real events, on the life of Henry V of England and his conflict with France in the Hundred Years War. But really, his inspiration was the works of William Shakespeare based on the life of this monarch, from his childhood to his death.

As historians know, Shakespeare took many creative licenses to narrate the motives for the war and the monarch’s exploits. Michôd, in addition, takes even more licenses, causing the phrase « based on real events » to be meaningless.

