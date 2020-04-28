We know that music is the key to many of the things that happen in our lives, some can remind us of a specific moment, transmitting peace, happiness or melancholy. There are those who in these complex times that we are facing prefer it to de-stress or make more of their daily activities, the songs that we like the most have the enormous power to help us in many situations.

Some of the brightest minds in recent years like Bill Gates, Elon Musk (although later the marble is thrown), Mark Zuckerberg, Barack Obama and even dear Neil deGrasse Tyson agree that Music has been an important part of success when they have to face key moments, when thinking or coming up with one of those creations that have come out of their heads.

However, as we all know, many find themselves doing home office from the comfort of their home, and we are very clear that this cannot always be an advantage when it comes to feeling productive. The key is to play those songs that, in addition to making our minds focused, make us forget those lyrics that can distract us in order to reach the maximum concentration possible.

And the best way to do this is with movie soundtracks, because we can think about those scenes while we hit the chamba hard. That is why today we have decided to put together a list with 10 soundtracks of tapes that we all love, infallible to work and above all to concentrate, managing to bring out that creative side that we need right now.

Hans Zimmer – Interstellar

If something is very clear to us that good Hans Zimmer is one of the greatest composers in film history. He has participated in great films such as The Lion King, Gladiator, the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception and many others, receiving a lot of awards for the spectacular arrangements he creates.

However what he did for Interstellar is on another level, because he managed to capture the essence of that story of this team of astronauts traveling through a wormhole in order to find a new home for humanity. If you want to get carried away with a soundtrack from another planet, this is the option.

John Williams – The Best of His Huge Career

If we talk about movie soundtracks, surely John Williams would be synonymous with this, because in his enormous career he has won a lot of Oscar awards for his work in movies like Star Wars, Harry Potter, Shark, E.T., Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park and many, many more.

Here we could not decide on a single soundtrack, because they all have jewels that we are sure will make you focus on moments where you have to deliver an urgent job, that is why we decided to leave you a compilation with some of his most iconic compositions, so that they have a huge collection to choose from.

Ennio Morricone – The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Another of the legends of film scores is Ennio Morricone, For over a 58-year career composing music for movies, he has earned a special place in our hearts thanks to the original songs he has created for films by directors like Quentin Tarantino, Terrence Malick, Brian de Palma, Giuseppe Tornatore and more.

Although the work he achieved with Inglorious Basterds or Cinema Paradisso (also highly recommended) was spectacular, Morricone was immortalized thanks to his participation in the westerns of the 60s, the most important being The Good, The Bad and The Ugly starring Clint Eastwood, one of those soundtracks that from the first second will take you to the old west and help your mind open up.

Vangelis – Blade Runner

In 1982, Ridley Scott surprised the world by releasing Blade Runner, which eventually became one of the most important films in science fiction because of the impressive vision he presented to us of a futuristic and post-apocalyptic world inspired by the book by Phillip K. Dick, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?.

Part of the success of the tape was the huge soundtrack that the Greek composer, Vangelis ventured to accompany this story starring Harrison Ford and Rutger Hauer, full of space synthesizers and songs that seem straight out of the movie. Let yourself be carried away by these songs that will make us feel like we are some replicants at work.

Danny Elfman – Edward Scissorhands

Danny Elfman many know him for his close collaboration with Tim Burton, since from his first tapes he has been at the foot of the canyon when he is needed when composing original music for his good friend. This duo has worked on movies like Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, Beetlejuice, Batman or The Corpse of the Bride

Although Elfman has also made many soundtracks on ledges such as the trilogy of Spider-man from Sam Reimi, Mars Attacks !, Men In Black, and even the intro song of The Simpson. However, one of the soundtracks that many of us know him by is the one he created in 1991 for Edward Scissorhands, because through those arrangements he managed to empathize with the misunderstood character played by Johnny Depp. Pure magic in these 17 songs.

Alan Silvestri – Forrest Gump

In 1994, Forrest Gump came to the big screen to completely steal our hearts, thanks to the endearing story of a man who – curiously and unknowingly – was present at the most important moments of the 20th century. In this film They leaned heavily on popular songs to tell the crazy things about this man from Greenbow, Alabama.

But despite hearing those tracks from artists we love like Elvis Presley, Joan Baez, The Doors, Simon & Garfunkel, Creedence Clearwater Revival or Bob Dylan, Alan Silvestri was behind the original music that must also have merit, since the emotional and tearful moments within the film are supported by his compositions, and we are sure that they will help you to work while you remember with an inevitable smile Tom Hanks playing this great role.

Daft Punk – Tron: Legacy

Today we learn that Daft Punk could be working with Dario Argento on the original music for his next movie. So it was inevitable not to remember one of the most interesting facets of the world’s most loved robberies. Their movie adventure began in 2003 when they released the tape. Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem, which was set to music with the tracks that appeared in the duo’s incredible album, Discovery.

But his first formal engagement with the seventh art was in 2008, when Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo composed the Tron: Legacy soundtrack, a collection of extremely interesting songs that were completely out of the house that we were used to, because here they mixed the best of their electronic sound with impressive orchestral arrangements, resulting in one of Daft Punk’s richest sound jobs.

Yann Tiersen – Amélie

We know that many love and hate this movie (although the vast majority are inclined towards the first option), beyond the plot they tell us inspired by the curious story of a waitress who discovers a treasure in her house, French composer Yann Tiersen managed to create one of the most relaxing soundtracks that can exist to illustrate this tape musically. which was nominated for the biggest film awards.

Through many passages where the piano is the great protagonist, Tiersen put together a collection of songs that seamlessly connect with sequences and emotions that we see throughout the entire movie. If what you want is a relaxed soundtrack and full of highly emotional moments, this one will certainly fit your fingers.

Nino Rota – The Godfather

If we talk about soundtracks that became iconic, without a doubt we must have the one that Nino Rota made for the adaptation that Francis Ford Coppola presented to us in The Godfather. In addition to leaving us with a square eye thanks to the great story starring Marlon Brando about the Italian mafia, we are sure that from the first second it completely stole everyone’s attention for the topic that introduces us to the plot.

Come on, what Even Slash himself has touched on the movie’s love theme, “Speak Softly.” since the 90s when he was rocking the world with Guns N ’Roses. The soundtrack of this great tape will undoubtedly make you focus on the wind arrangements, strings and more that are in this huge collection of songs.

Joe Hisaishi – Chihiro’s Journey

The films of Estudio Ghibli are characterized by being films made with the best quality in every way.You can practically feel that they put their hearts into each of their productions. Although they have titles that we all love like The incredible Vagabond Castle, My Neighbor Totoro and more, the great favorite of the vast majority is Chihiro’s Journey, since since 2001 was released the only thing it has done is win the praise of critics and fans.

The story of this girl who during a move is trapped in a magical and supernatural world became so important in popular culture thanks to the wonderful animation and with the help of the soundtrack, because through those songs you can transport yourself on that incredible journey and we could assure you that this is one of the soundtracks with which you can flatly focus on your work.

