10 most viewed series on Netflix worldwide in March

Release: 2021

Seasons: 1

Created by: Anya Adams, Catalina Aguilar Mastretta, Renuka Jeyapalan, Sudz Sutherland, Aleysa Young.

Starring: Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Katie Douglas, Sabrina Grdevich, Chelsea Clark, Colton Gobbo, Tyssen Smith, Humberly González, Alisen Down, Jonathan Potts , Alex Mallari Jr., Nathan Mitchell.

Plot: Ginny Miller, a distraught and awkward fifteen-year-old, often feels more mature than her thirty-year-old mother, the irresistible and active Georgia Miller. But not everything is carpooling and drinking ‘kombucha’; the past threatens Georgia and her new life and Georgia will do whatever it takes to protect her family.