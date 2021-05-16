10 most popular series and movies in Mexico this week | Instagram

If you don’t know what to see in the famous platform from Netflix, this time we will mention a preview of the most viewed productions on the platform so go for your popcorn and your sweets so you can spend a weekend at ease.

The weekend is finally here and we will mention the trends offered by the Netflix streaming platform, since for its users to get an idea of ​​the most viewed in their country it has made a list with 10 series and movies.

And the fact is that there are so many movie options that the streaming giant has within its catalog, that sometimes it is very difficult to choose a good story to enjoy on the screen.

It should be noted that the offer of titles is constantly renewed, as new features are introduced every week that tempt users.

So without further ado, we mention the 10 productions that are trending in Mexico:

1

The Grinch

This is the animated version of the hit Christmas classic.

The grumpy Grinch wants to steal Christmas from the people of Whoville by posing as Santa Claus.

two

The Dance of the 41

It is one of the films that has attracted the most attention recently, it is starring Alfonso Herrera and tells the story of Ignacio de la Torre, who was the son-in-law of President Porfirio Díaz and who was allegedly surprised at a gay party of the time, but because of presidential term was removed from the arrest list.

3

Fake identity

Camila Sodi and Sergio Goyri participate in this series, it is the story of a couple of strangers who fake a relationship in order to escape drug trafficking.

4

Selena, the series

The second part of the life of the Mexican-American music icon Selena Quintanilla.

The tragic life story of Selena Quintanilla, the queen of Tejano music and an iconic Mexican-American pop star.

5

Oxygen

The battle of Liz who is in a cryogenic capsule in which she has to remember her life in order to survive.

6

The Mitchell Family vs the Machines

A fun animated film that tells the story of the complex Mitchell family who, thanks to their values ​​and love, manage to save the world.

7

Luis Miguel, the series

Every Sunday and until the end of May, one more installment of the life of the Mexican idol.

8

The innocent

This miniseries is ideal for a weekend marathon, it stars Mario Casas, the story has to do with an unfortunate murder and behind it a wave of crimes and lies.

9

The Legacy of Jupiter

Jupiter’s Legacy is an American superhero internet television series created by Steven S. DeKnight, based on the comic book series of the same name by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely.

10

I am Betty the Ugly one

Beatriz Pinzón has a degree in finance. Fortunately, he gets a job at one of the most important companies in the world of fashion, Ecomoda. Betty never imagined the constant contempt she would face for her physical appearance.