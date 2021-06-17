10-month-old baby played with his mother’s cell phone and ended up spending $ 10,000 on the Tesla app

Nowadays, Many parents find their best ally in their cell phone or in their different electronic devices when they want to have a break, thus becoming the main source of entertainment for their children, no matter how old they are.

To this should be added that it seems that the new generations are already integrated to the new technology innately and are capable of handling the cell phone and other electronic items with great ease, which could bring some problems in the family.

About the topic, A woman shared a video on TikTok that has caused controversy, since in it she tells how her 10-month-old baby accidentally spent more than $ 10,000 when she was playing with her cell phone and entered the Tesla app, where after a lot of pressing he ended up hiring a complete autonomous driving package.

The video of this woman begins with a photo of her baby and then shows the recording of her new autonomous white Tesla coming out of her garage.

@stayfitstaylit Well our son decided we needed the self driving package we debated on before 🥲😬💀 #tesla #teslaworld #ohno #foryou #fyp ♬ Oh No – Kreepa

In addition, in the clip, the mother criticizes the company and especially the developers of the app due to its lack of security and how vulnerable it is, which was demonstrated by the action taken, unintentionally, by its little child.

“Why isn’t there a security measure password before making this purchase?” Asked the tiktoker, who also indicated that she realized very late about her little one’s mischief and was unable to demand a refund of her purchase having spent more than 48 hours.

The video already has more than 1.7 million visits and hundreds of comments about this curious mishap. Some have joked about the matter while others have criticized her, assuring that she was to blame for what happened when she left her cell phone to a baby.

