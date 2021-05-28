10-month-old baby dies after being attacked by two Rottweilers at home in North Carolina



Stock image of a Rottweiler.

Photo: SAM PANTHAKY / AFP / Getty Images

A 10-month-old baby died at her home in North Carolina after two Rottweiler dogs of the family will attack her.

The events were reported this Tuesday, at about 8 pm, in the house located in Willow Spring, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.

The father of the minor, Scott Winberry left the little girl unattended for a few seconds to move a yard sprinkler when he heard the commotion from the attack.

“He just stood outside to move a sprinkler and the neighbor stopped to talk to him, and not a couple of minutes passed and he heard the commotion inside the house,” Danny Johnson, the captain of the house, told ABC News. Johnston County Sheriff’s Office

Winberry ran back inside the house and saw the dogs attacking the girl.

The father alerted the authorities and emergency personnel, but efforts to resuscitate her through “CPR” (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) were unsuccessful.

“Investigators arrived on the scene and quickly determined that the incident was a tragic accident,” Johnson said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

The minor was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear if the mother, who works with the county’s emergency medical services (EMS), was at the scene at the time of the events.

The police spokesman indicated that never before had the family had violent incidents with the dogs.

Johnston County Animal Services assumed custody of the animals that will be moved to a shelter.