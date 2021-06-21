10-month-old baby buys $ 10,000 upgrade for a Tesla

MEXICO CITY

At present, tablets are the new lullabies, just playing games, a video or even music is enough to keep a child entertained, however, sometimes this can be counterproductive.

This was learned the hard way by a mother who went viral on TikTok for telling her anecdote.

According to her account, her 10-meme baby bought a Complete autonomous driving package for the family’s Tesla worth $ 10,000, while she was cooking.

The woman realized the purchase when the bank account arrived. Unfortunately he could not cancel it as more than 48 hours had already passed.

Until now, the video adds more than 260 thousand ‘likes’ and it has been shared more than 4 thousand times.

After this, many Internet users began to question her and doubt the fact, so she decided to share a video of her Tesla with the new update.

