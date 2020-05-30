Marvel comics have had a huge impact on the Cinematic Universe of Marvel. Which is quite logical and reasonable, since the company was born as a result of the comics. Therefore, it is normal that the stories narrated in the vignettes involve a before and after in the UCM, in their video games and, of course, in the pop culture of today’s society.

Without going any further, the latest Marvel’s Avengers movies would have been very different had it not been for the plot’s birth in the comics. That is why today we are going to review the turning points and the most important changes in the history of Marvel. For example, did you know that the first time Thanos snapped his fingers was in 1991? Keep reading to discover more curiosities like this!

The 10 most iconic moments in the history of the Marvel Universe

1. The death of Captain Marvel

Carol Danvers, the current Captain Marvel, has not been and will not be the only one to hold that name. Nothing is further from reality. In fact, there was even a superhero from the DC Universe who was originally named Captain Marvel (Wonder): Shazam. Be that as it may, the first Marvel hero to be called Captain Marvel was Mar-Vell, a Kree soldier sent as a spy to Earth, who became fond of humanity and who eventually ended up becoming Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel died in an emotional story written by Jim Starlin. Mar-Vell was not defeated by any of the most fearsome villains on the planet, but by one of humanity’s cruelest diseases, cancer. During his final days, both his greatest allies and his staunchest enemies paid their respects. In addition to being one of the most emotional deaths of a Marvel superhero, it became the first graphic novel published by the company.

2. Nitro vs. The New Warriors

Nitro, the villain who claimed to have caused Mar-Vell’s cancer by one of his explosions, was also part of another of the most shocking moments in the history of the Marvel Universe. One of its explosions killed more than 600 people, including children from a school and some of Marvel’s New Warriors.

This made public opinion turned against superheroes, divided the characters and led us to one of the darkest times in Marvel history.

3. Thanos’ first snap

Speaking of dark times… what about Thanos’ snap of fingers with the Infinity Stones gauntlet? The devastating and overwhelming scene of Avengers: Infinity War happened almost 30 years ago in the cartoons of Marvel comics. He did it for the first time in 1991He ended up destroying all his enemies and only lost his power when his own subconscious belief indicated that he did not deserve it.

4. The First Secret War

One of the moments that completely changed the Marvel Universe was also the most epic crossover in comic book history. We are talking about the first Secret War of Marvel. In that post, we saw how all the Marvel superheroes fought against a large army of villains in a great and formidable battle.

5. The Second Secret War

Marvel completely destroyed its Universe in the 2015 Secret War. It is a story that changed the course of the plot and shaped the shape of the current Marvel Universe, bringing to the end the Ultimate Marvel comic line.

6. The Age of Revelation

When a story is important enough to stop a comic book series, it really is something historical. And that is exactly what happened with the Age of Revelation. When Legion traveled back in time to kill Magneto, he accidentally killed his father Professor X. This woke up the villain Apocalypse (In Sabah Nur) 10 years earlier than it would have done on the original timeline, thus proceeding to take control of Earth.

After this event, Marvel stopped publishing its X-Men comics and they were replaced by titles with the eponym “Age of Apocalypse”.

7. The death of Gwen Stacy

In 1973, a short cartoon from The Amazing Spider-Man marked a before and after in the Marvel Universe. We are talking about the comic strips # 121 and # 122 in which we witnessed the death of Gwen Stacy. A death that caused trauma to the psyche of the arachnid superhero, who wondered if it was he who had killed her by trying to save her with his cobwebs.

8. Mind Control at Jessica Jones

For all those fans of superheroes who have seen the Jessica Jones series on Netflix, you will surely love to know that the mind control suffered by the superheroine also occurred in the comics. In the series, Kilgrave controlled Jessica Jones’ mind to make her commit terrible acts and beat other characters. In the comic, Kilgrave controlled Jessica Jones’ mind and forced her to see how he assaulted other women. What chills!

9. Hail Hydra

There are no words that reflect greater treason in the history of the Marvel Universe than the “Hail Hydra” uttered by Captain America. When he mentioned the phrase in the comics, everything seemed to indicate that the superhero had worked as an undercover spy since his first appearance. But it was later revealed that it had been caused by a combination of brain Wash and manipulation of reality with the Cosmic Cube.

10. The end of Peter Parker in Ultimate Spider-Man

We have seen our beloved Spider-Man in all kinds of very committed situations. We’ve seen him fighting villains from other Galaxies, we’ve seen him in all sorts of epic stunt-ridden battles and sarcasm, and we’ve even seen him saving lives on 9/11. And, in the Ultimate Spider-Man comics … we also saw him pass away.

Just before his death, Spidey was seen in all colors: he receives a near-fatal beating from the Sinister Six, but still continues to offer medical treatment to his family and community, he also receives a bullet directed at Captain America , survives the destruction of a bridge, manages to stop Norman Osborn with a truck. Finally, falls down after the explosion. But, on his last breath, on his deathbed … he dedicates a few words of redemption to his uncle Ben, reflecting that this time he was able to save Aunt May.

Other Marvel Items You May Like