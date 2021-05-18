10 million New Yorkers already have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

In the past weeks the Vaccination rate has slowed in New York, compared to the figures of the first days of the immunization plan, and that is why the authorities of both the State and the City continue to insist that the only way to defeat COVID-19 is by injecting. Until this Tuesday, at least 10 million New Yorkers had already received at least one dose.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the total administered doses, counting the first and second, already exceeded 17,745,024, while the figure in the Big Apple was 7,628,062. However, only the 42.2% of the total population of the state had already been fully immunized.

“Our providers continue to work around the clock to administer more injections and we remain committed to ensuring equitable distribution of the vaccine across the state,” Cuomo said, adding that the vaccine is safe and effective, “but it can only do its job if we don’t put them on. It doesn’t matter if most of your friends and family are vaccinated; you should also do your part and put it on so that we can all be better protected and defeat this virus once and for all ”.

All mass vaccination sites run by the State now are open to any eligible New Yorker, no appointment necessary It is treated on a first-come, first-served basis, but only for the first doses, as the second will be scheduled automatically after the initial injection is administered.

And for people who prefer to make an appointment at a mass vaccination site run by the State, they can do it using the ‘Am I Eligible’ application, or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You can also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vacines.gov to find information about appointments near your home.

COVID-19 number plummets

The Governor also reported this Tuesday on the most recent coronavirus figures, highlighting that in the past 24 hours there were 17 deaths, after the figure had been only 10 on Monday, a number of deaths that had not been seen in many months. In addition, the percentage of positivity in seven consecutive days was 1.07% this Tuesday, the lowest since September 27, and thus maintaining a decline for 43 days in a row.

Another number that continues to fall is hospitalizations, which fell to 1,585, and of which 387 patients are confined in intensive care units.

“As vaccination rates continue to grow in New York, COVID rates are plummeting across the board, to levels we have not seen in eight months,” Governor Cuomo said.

“Tomorrow marks a major reopening of New York State, a milestone reached thanks to the strength and courage of New Yorkers who came together, stood tough and fought as one to defeat this COVID beast,” the president insisted.

Vaccination figures in NY:

10 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose. 17,745,024 doses administered, counting first and second. 7,628,062 doses administered in NYC. 62% of the population have at least one injection. 42.2% of the population is already ‘full’ vaccinated.

Figures of COVID-19 in NY: