$ 10 million is not enough: Jon Jones reveals first UFC offer to super-fight with Ngannou

Jon jones He hasn’t set a price yet, but $ 10 million isn’t going to be enough for him to take on a super-fight against the brand new Heavyweight Champion. Francis Ngannou.

Jones, who this week publicly called for his release from the UFC In a series of tweets now deleted, he revealed today that although he has already had talks with the promotion regarding a fight with Ngannou, what has been offered at the moment is not enough for him to assume the risk of sharing the octagon with the fighter with the most striking power in the history of the organization.

I had a brief phone meeting with UFC’s lawyer Hunter a few days ago. As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $ 10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far. – BONY (@JonnyBones) March 31, 2021

“A few days ago I had a short phone meeting with the UFC attorney, Hunter (Campbell). I expressed to him that any (offer) between eight or ten million would be too low for a fight of this magnitude. That is all that has been discussed so far.

‘Bones’ went on to elaborate that, while he feels that in his twenties he did not receive the payments that he believes he deserved, his current position is not about that.

I believe I was grossly underpaid throughout my entire 20s. I’m not even here bitching about that. I just want to see the future done right. – BONY (@JonnyBones) March 31, 2021

“I think I was disgustingly underpaid throughout my twenties. I’m not even here complaining about it. I just want to see that in the future that is corrected.

Jones, 33, gave up the 205-pound belt after serving his 11th starting defense to pursue a career as a heavyweight.

Although Ngannou has expressed a desire to face Jones, the Cameroonian said he is unwilling to wait for him later this summer.

