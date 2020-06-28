© Provided by the Associated Press

People walk down a street in Paris, France on Friday June 26, 2020. (AP Photo / Thibault Camus)

ROME (AP) – Confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide reached 10 million on Sunday, while in Poland and France there were elections that had been postponed due to the disease.

New cases in a nightclub in Switzerland and in the city of Leicester, in the center of England, showed that the virus still circulates widely in Europe, although not at the rate observed in the United States, Latin America or India.

While concern in the United States has focused on large states like Texas, Arizona, and Florida that report thousands of new cases per day, rural states are also seeing increases in infections, like Kansas.

The number of confirmed daily infections in the United States hit a record high of 40,000 on Friday, prompting Texas and Florida to change course and close bars again. The Republican government of Arizona backed down and authorized cities and counties to make wearing masks public.

Globally, confirmed cases of COVID-19 passed the 10 million mark and confirmed deaths were close to half a million, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. The United States, Brazil, Russia, and India have the most infections, and the United States also has the highest number of deaths with more than 125,000.

Experts say all of those numbers could be higher due to limitations of diagnostic tests and unreported mild cases.

Meanwhile, Britain is considering quarantining the city of Leicester after an outbreak in its Asian community. It would be the first local closure in the country.

In Germany, authorities renewed quarantine in a western region of about 500,000 people after about 1,300 meat plant workers tested positive for the virus. Swiss authorities ordered quarantine for 300 people who attended a nightclub in Zurich.

In Africa, confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise and have now peaked at 371,000, including 9,484 deaths.

In Asia, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his country should focus on boosting the economy as quarantines are lifted, although the number of infections continues to rise. On Sunday, India reported 19,906 new cases, bringing its total to nearly 529,000 with 16,095 deaths.

China reported 17 new cases, 14 of them from transmission in Beijing.