At least six million 648 thousand Americans They applied for unemployment support for the first time last week, bringing the total to 10 million in the past 14 days, a new record that shows the economic damage of the pandemic, reported the Department of Labor.

The speed and scale of job losses are unprecedented.

Until last month, the worst week for jobless claims had been 695 thousand registered in 1982The New York Times recalled.

“What generally occurs in months or quarters in a recession, has happened in a matter of weeks”said Michelle Meyer, chief US economist for Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Since the end of March, the most affected sectors, reported by states, are health care, social assistance, the arts, entertainment, transportation and manufacturing industries. (Ntx)