Many real world locations are used to bring the world of Marvel comics to life on the big screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, here are just a few of them.

It is no secret that CGI is one of the factors most involved in creating the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from the towering palaces of Asgard to the jungles of Wakanda. It seems that places like this could only exist in fiction; however, many real-life locations have also been incorporated into the filming process to bring Marvel Comics locations to life on the big screen. Here are 10 UCM locations that fans can visit in real life.

Sokovia

The beginning of Avengers: Age of Ultron Take the Avengers to Eastern Europe, a small country called Sokovia to fight Hydra’s remains. The castle where the Hydra base is located and which would later be used as Ultron’s lair is Fort Bard in Italy, but the interior was filmed in the tunnels of Dover Castle in England. The city of Verrès, Italy, also depicts the streets of Novi Grad, Sokovia, in the evacuation scenes leading up to the great showdown with Ultron. A large part of the final battle takes place around the city’s central square, which is Hendon Police College in London, United Kingdom.

Warrior Falls

In Black Panther, Warrior Falls it is the place where M’Baku and Killmonger challenge T’Challa in a ritual combat to seize the Wakanda Crown. While the close-up shots were filmed in an Atlanta studio, the widest shots were filmed at Iguazú Falls, located right on the border of Argentina and Brazil.

Asgard forest

After Hela’s destructive arrival at Asgard in Thor: RagnarokHeimdall leads the Asgardians who escape Odin’s daughter through a forest along the Asgard Mountains. Fans don’t have to go too far to find this cosmic location. These scenes were filmed at Cedar Creek Falls within Tamborine National Park in Queensland, Australia.

Avengers headquarters

At the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, we were able to discover the dazzling new facilities of the most powerful heroes on earth that served as the team’s home until their destruction at the hands of Thanos during the final climax of Avengers: Endgame. This building is a digitally manipulated version of the Porsche Experience Center, a museum and tourist attraction in Atlanta, Georgia. Other venues were also used to recreate the Avengers’ facilities, including the Sainsbury Center for Visual Arts in Norwich, England, and the SANY America building in Endgame.

Shady Acres

In Thor: Ragnarok, the god of thunder returns to Asgard and discovers that his brother Loki has supplanted Odin. Odinson forces the god of deception to take him to the place where he left his father, and that leads them to the remains of Shady Acres, a nursing home in New York. Those scenes were actually shot on Esk Lane, a small alley on Mary Street in Brisbane (Ausrtralia).

New Asgard from the Marvel Cinematic Universe

While the signs of New Asgard seen during Avengers: Endgame suggest that the Asgardian community is in Tønsberg, Norway, actually the filming location took place in the small fishing village of St Abbs, Scotland. Visitors to the picturesque Scottish town will be greeted with signs from the Scottish Border Council with the words ‘St Abbs twinned with New Asgard’.

Culver University

In The incredible Hulk From 2008 we could see how the Culver University of the Marvel Cinematic Universe became a battlefield between Bruce Banner and the military that were chasing him. The campus scenes were filmed on the St. George Campus of the University of Toronto, Canada; Meanwhile, the courtyard battle is filmed at Morningside Park, also in Toronto. A big chunk of this movie is set in Canada’s largest city, including the iconic Hulk-Abomination fight in Harlem, which is actually Toronto’s Yonge Street.

Old Royal Naval College

Declared a World Heritage Site in Greenwich, London, the Old Royal Naval College served as the setting for the final showdown between Thor and Malekith in Thor: The Dark World. Thor even asks on the London Underground how to get to Greenwich. The nearby streets and interiors were also used for scenes from the Dark Elf invasion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Leipzig airport

While most of the scenes from the epic battle between Captain America and Captain America: Civil War’s Iron man teams were filmed in a studio in Atlanta, the actual Leipzig / Halle airport in Germany was used for some scenes. It’s hard to say which scenes were filmed in the studio and which ones are actually at the airport, as the production team recreated various parts of the airport with practical scenarios as well as CGI.

Exeter College Oxford

In Doctor Strange, we could see Kaecilius with his acolytes in a chapel performing invoking the powers of Dormmamu and where the villain of the film. This scene was shot in the chapel of Exeter College, one of the colleges that make up the University of Oxford in England. In the montage we saw a brief scene but this emblematic place would have had more minutes on screen if the scene that we show you after the final footage had not been removed.