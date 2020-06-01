If something has been demonstrated in these days of quarantine thanks to the coronavirus, it is that music is very important, as it often takes away the stress and anxiety that we have with the news we read daily.. Fortunately, many artists and bands that we love are reaching out to us in this regard, playing from their homes or flat out taking tracks just out of the oven.

Our continent has always been a place rich in sounds, Practically any corner of America has surprised us with songs that emerged from Patagonia to the Mexican border with the United States.. Speaking specifically of the newest generation of musicians, We have real examples that our musical roots can be perfectly mixed with some Anglo-Saxon rhythms, taking everything to the next level.

8 Latin American artists who have defined music in the world

As we know that in this quarantine you may have already exhausted all the playlists you found out there and perhaps you can no longer find what to listen to while doing homework or home office, Here we leave you 10 proudly Latino artists who will surely make you forget that you are locked in your house and will make these days something much more bearable.

Gepe

Daniel Riveros – best known to all as Gepe-, He is one of the most important musicians that Chile has given in recent years, for a long time it has been consolidated thanks to the extravagant palette of sounds he manages in his songs, from Andean folklore, through the ticket and even suddenly flirting with more danceable rhythms.

This 2020 comes with new music, since it has released four tracks so far: “Prisoner”, “Calle Cima”, “tupenaesmipena” and “Timidez” with the beloved Natalia Lafourcade. If what you are looking for is to listen to a little of everything, Gepe is the option to disconnect from reality for a while and play the songs it brings for all of us.

Watch on YouTube

Elsa and Elmar

Of all the artists who came from other Latin American countries to stay in Mexico, Elsa and Elmar is one of the few that is breaking it big, a true diamond in the rough. And it is that practically putting some of the records of the Colombian you can listen to practically everything, from songs to motivate you and feel like never before, to the occasional ideal to make tears.

Elsa was one of the artists who is taking advantage of the quarantine, because in the running of the bulls she composed an entire EP, four times 10, and even promoted it in a very creative way. She is the true example that Being at home can be a good time to create and without a doubt these songs are the musical reflection of what many of us are going through, we include ourselves.

Watch on YouTube

Daniela Spalla

Daniela Spalla is one of the most important women we have in the current Latin scene, who came from his native Córdoba to Mexico to fall in love with his songs, mixing the ballads to cut our veins with some more to dance. With just three albums –Puro Teatro, the most recent of all–, has managed to position itself as a true star, filling forums such as the Teatro Metropólitan and appearing at festivals such as Vive Latino.

A few days ago we had a chance to talk with her and she told us some details of her latest album, as well as the inspiration for some songs that come from it (Around here you can check the complete talk). Undoubtedly these days of confinement can be better enjoyed with the melodious voice and the arriving songs of Daniela.

Watch on YouTube

Alex Ferreira

Definitely, the Dominican brought to the music of this continent a breath of fresh air, relying on Caribbean rhythms and letters full of metaphors to configure a unique style that stands out from the rest. Alex Ferreira has a track for each situation, since those that you put as if there was no tomorrow when you are slapping the sidewalks, even others to sadden when they break it. Surely there will be one that you identify with at a precise moment.

Last year it closed in a spectacular way, with a real concert at the Teatro De la Ciudad Esperanza Iris, where there were a lot of special guests and which closed with the tour of his most recent album, Couch. For now we can only listen to Alex’s latest songs while we wait for the quarantine to perform a miracle and release new music.

Watch on YouTube

Chinese Bandalos

Perhaps you have already heard about them, because since last year they have broken it in every place where they appear, but it never hurts to remember them. Bandalos Chinos is one of those that came to shake the Argentine rock scene, with that indie pop so enjoyable they play, but they finished conquering many when their songs began to sound in Mexico.

2019 was practically his year, because with the presentation here of BACH, their most recent studio album, they managed to make a lot of fans fall in love and building a very loyal fan base. Since then they have released collaborations with Adam Jodorowsky, Daniela Spalla and bring new music under their arms. We can’t lose track of these gangsters.

Watch on YouTube

Alex Cuba

His last name gives him away, but the sound that Alex Cuba brings goes beyond the rhythms of the island. From a very young age, Alexis Puentes (his real name) left Cuba with his family to settle in Canada, It was there that he met jazz and fell in love with bassists like Victor Wooten. He took all his influences and brought them together to play Afro-Cuban jazz with a touch of folk, a unique combination.

It would not be until 2004 that with his first album he would attract the attention of many, because he won the Juno Prize with him – the highest award for Canadian music. Since then he released six more albums, the last being Sublime 2019, and He has worked with very diverse artists such as Jason Mraz, Nelly Furtado, Pablo Milanés, Silvana Estrada and even with his namesake, Alex Ferreira.

Watch on YouTube

Drugs

It seems that Chile will never stop exporting talent, and the truth is that it is not a complaint. Fármacos was born as the solo project of a young musician, Diego Ridolfi, who even recorded an EP under that pseudonym, but later the sound evolved until it was necessary to have more hands to touch what was on his mind.

This is how years later what started as something solo became a fit band, which brings us a perfect balance between ambient pop and post rock, ideal to lose completely in the subtle details that are in their songs. . Further, We are sure that the soft voice and the lyrics will catch you completely.

Watch on YouTube

Bullet

Puerto Rico is known for being the country that exported reggaetón –or called urban genre–, but beyond that rhythm that is making everyone dance, there are artists who bring another kind of proposal that has nothing to do with that rhythm. One of them is Buscabulla, a duo formed by husbands Raquel Berríos and Luis Alfredo del Valle, which will undoubtedly be one of your favorites these days.

Why do we say it? Well, because his music obviously has influences from the island with genres like salsa or bachata, but mixed with chillwave synthesizers and psychedelic sounds, creating a unique style that you will love. Imagine how good they are that in 2018 they played in Coachella, low hand and without making so much noise they have reached Indio, California.

Watch on YouTube

Cancamusa

Girl power took over this list, and what better than with an artist who brings an excellent proposal. Natalia Pérez –Whose stage name is Cancamusa– she is not unknown, because She was a drummer for Javiera Mena and in recent years she is recognized for being the mere behind the hype at concerts Mon Laferte. As if this were not enough, he also had another interesting project in his native Chile called Amanitas.

However, in addition to being great with the gown, Cancamusa also composes and does it wonderfully. After releasing a few singles, he released his first album, Cisne – Lado Negro, an album full of relaxing beats that hit dream pop, and which mixed with the hypnotizing lyrics will make you lose yourself completely.

Watch on YouTube

Arrabalero

To close with this list of Latino artists to listen to while we can return to the so-called ‘new normality’, we have a proposal directly from Colombia. From the name they attract attention, But Arrabalero is much more than that, because what matters is the music they create, since they define themselves as an experimental rock band with a jazz and punk influence that goes beyond that.

With just one album released in 2016, Gray White Black, Colombians give us a true musical experiencewhere the voice of your vocalist Luisa Quirogto along with the work that their other colleagues do in their respective instruments guide us on a journey in which they provide rhythms to reflect and reassure ourselves in the midst of the chaos we live in.

Watch on YouTube

