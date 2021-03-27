10 Latin American Bands You Should Know About

It is well known by all that Venezuela is a country full of talent, with interesting musical proposals that appear with more constancy each time. But those faculties do not remain only in our territory.

Currently, Latin America is full of extremely interesting projects. There are proposals with sounds that are quite endogenous and representative of their region, but the truly enchanting thing about this magical continent is that the borders are hardly geopolitical formalisms, since, currently, musically, each country is an amalgam of its own culture and influences from all over the world. the world, thus conceiving unique and striking sounds.

Next, we present -barely- 10 current Latin American bands, with interesting proposals that you cannot stop listening to.

1. Aloe (ARGENTINA)

“We are four beings seeking to find each other through music and its paraphernalia, we are part of something that exceeds us and concerns them.” This is how the Aloe boys present themselves, who debuted in 2015 with an excellent self-titled album where what prevails is jazz rock (and the inevitable and undeniable influence of Flaco Spinetta from beginning to end). Its sound is actually quite volatile, as light touches of psychedelia are added to the jazz base, and even a bit of progressive rock here and there, but in general the compositions are quite light, almost transparent, until reaching the point of the oneiric.

Aloe by Aloe

2. Mic Shaggy (ARGENTINA)

This band from Buenos Aires was born in 2014, with about seven members who helped define their funk pop sound, although they themselves insist that they do not want to be pigeonholed into any genre. They became known in Argentina for their participation in various competitions and festivals where they were winners in several. At the beginning of 2016 they released their debut album ‘Somos Nosotros’, a collection of seven songs that mix pop, rock, funk and many elements of electronics. Currently only five of its members are active, often appearing at various venues in various cities in Argentina.

We Are Us by Mic Shaggy

3. Baltazar (MEXICO)

Originally from Guadalajara, this power trio emerged in 2014, surrounded by anonymity. Little by little they have been attracting attention through each release, due to their dark aesthetics and their peculiar inspirations: legends, sacred books and ancestral customs. All this is reflected in his music, which recovers much of the sounds of Mexican folklore and brings them to the present day, translating them into electronic, tribal, drone and, paradoxically, quite pop music bases. The end result is an eclectic sound, embodied in the two EPs they have released so far.

4. You and the phenomena (COSTA RICA)

This experimental rock project was born in the Costa Rican capital, by the hand of Orlando Díaz and José Sáenz. Each one came from other projects, and when they decided to make music together, the results were both experimental and unsustainable, so they decided to go their separate ways. At that time, José developed his intriguing proposal José Fantasma, and for his live performances he contacted Orlando again. With a fresh mind, the musicians decided to try again, and that’s how Vos y los phenomennos arises, who so far have released a single but fascinating EP entitled ‘Mineral Mimetism’.

Mineral mimicry by Vos y los phenomena

5. Da Pawn (ECUADOR)

From Quito comes the group Da Pawn, formed in 2010 with a folk proposal. In 2013 they debuted with their album ‘El Peón’, where their sound development was reflected, now focusing on indie rock and synth pop genres. Their most recent album ‘Verano en coma’, published in mid-2016, adds to that collection of sounds touches of psychedelia, soul, and a lot of nostalgia, resulting in a single sound that has generated them quite a lot of popularity in the south of the continent. .

Years by Da Pawn6. Karakoram (CHILE)

Karakoram is an alternate / “secret” project of the ex-Astro vocalist (remember that the band announced their separation in 2016), Andrés Nusser. The reasons behind the separation of the successful Chilean band was Nusser’s dissatisfaction with the band’s last album, who then decided to resume his solo project, one that began in 2010, under the name Karakoram, which he borrowed from a mountain range. of the Himalayas. As he announced, he is working on new material for this project, which although his style is quite associated with Astro, the sound in general is more organic. Material recorded between 2010 and 2013 emerged from Karakoram, offering a first glimpse of what Nusser will be presenting soon.

7. Mora Lucay (CHILE)

Mora Lucay is the pseudonym of Natalia Vásquez Grimaldi. He has been composing since he was 15 years old, but it was not until 2015 that he reunited his band to begin to interpret these pieces that began with an acoustic guitar and resulted in beautiful songs that bring together styles such as jazz, cumbia, African influences and more. Her debut album ‘100 mg’ was released earlier this year, and it reflects personal experiences, or “dramatic pachanga”, as she herself points out.

100 mg by Mora Lucay8. Mundaka (PERU)

This band is one of the great exponents of the indie scene in Peru, mixing dream pop and surf rock, or as they themselves indicate, simply “music for the beach”. Although they were formed in 2010, after entries, exits, and even the death of one of their members, they did not achieve stability until 2014, publishing various material. In 2015 they were already opening for Mac DeMarco, and in 2016 they finally published their debut LP ‘Sonata tropical del Ártico’, being acclaimed throughout the territory.

Arctic Tropical Sonata by Mundaka9. Boogarins (BRAZIL)

Originally from Goiânia, this quartet has given much to talk about since its formation in 2013. They had not finished graduating from high school when they had already released their debut ‘As Plantas Que Curam’, an incredible approach to psychedelic and lysergic rock from a context of the Brazilian tropicalia characteristic. The acclaimed release was accompanied by tours of the United States, Europe and Latin America. In 2015 they published their second album ‘Manual ou Guia Livre de Dissolução dos Sonhos’, where they collect the experiences that the success of their first material brought them. They recently released a new single entitled “Elogio à Instituição do Cinismo”, where they criticize the banal and superficial society.

10. Osuna and Leña (COLOMBIA)

This folk band from Bogotá is made up solely of guitar, voice, and some keyboards. The project was born as an alter ego of the other group that its members lead, called Cóndor, whose genre is doom metal. With Osuna and Leña they decide to explore other sounds, some that lean towards post rock and neo folk, worked in a very organic way, resulting in a collection of hypnotic and sublime themes. His first EP ‘El Sol de Los Venados’, published in 2016, evokes landscapes and mystical sensations, a line that they follow in his second production, entitled ‘Senderos de monte’, released just at the end of February this year.

Mount trails by Osuna and firewood