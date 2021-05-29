2020 marked an accelerated pace in the way organizations work.

It was a year in which many companies and their managers faced failure, so making it work is of great importance.

To do this, leaders need to recognize that plans must be adaptable; failure must be built into the culture and everyone involved must be on the same page to fail fast, adapt, and learn.

To reduce failure rates and implement strategies that help avoid or overcome them, it is imperative to turn challenges into opportunities and benefits.

Which means preparing to lead new markets, face unexpected changes, and meet current customer demands.

Unfortunately, for many organizations the past year was not only critical but led to failure because they weren’t ready to implement the right strategies and transformation they needed.

In order to Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading association in project management, organizations and people must coexist in an environment of change to achieve success.

That is why it shares us 10 keys that business leaders should consider to overcome failure and discover new and better ways of working to be ready for any eventuality.

These 10 keys to overcome failure are based on a research study sponsored by the PMI Brightline Initiative, in conjunction with the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) in 2017, to understand why many organizations fail to transform strategies into results.

Strategy implementation is as important as its design

Leaders invest considerable resources, creative time, and energy in designing the right strategy, but this is not enough. Implementation needs to be given equal priority and attention before moving on to another stage.

Accept responsibility for the strategy

When the strategy has been clearly defined and communicated, leaders must take responsibility for monitoring the progress of project implementation, so that their proposed strategy delivers the desired results and objectives are met. It is not enough to design the strategy, but to proactively address those emerging challenges that may affect its implementation with discipline, rigor and care. Remember that every project has a purpose.

Incorporate failure into culture

It may sound strange but the reality is that talking and acknowledging failures allows people to take the risks necessary to be successful. Leaders must be role models. They need to talk about the flaws in their corporate communications beyond the platitudes.

Learn about customers and competitors

To overcome failure, you must obtain information about the new perspectives of the business world that are constantly evolving. To gain a competitive advantage, you have to ask yourself these questions: what is your competition doing and how does it react?

In this way, it will be possible to act quickly through the appropriate decisions and adjustments in the design and implementation of strategies.

Be bold, focus, and keep a simple strategy

Overcoming failure requires bold action and refocusing on the strategies needed to get ahead. It is also important that the leader and his teams keep things simple as implementation challenges are often complex and interdependent. You have to take advantage of opportunities, understand the causes that led to failure, provide information to those involved and start from there to take the necessary measures to move forward.

Promote team engagement and effective business-to-business cooperation.

This means being transparent to build trust and improve cooperation between companies during implementation. The key to successfully implementing a strategy is a strong structure based on three elements: executive involvement, stakeholder accountability, and clear communication. It is also very important that teams understand the role they play within the organization to fulfill their vision and how that role contributes to the greater success of the company, all of which reduces the chances of failure.

Encourage decision-making and take responsibility for them.

The leader must make sure to carry his decisions through to implementation, but he also needs to make strategic decisions quickly. To overcome failure, move forward as quickly as possible to correct direction, change priorities, and remove obstacles. Despite not having all the information they want, the leader needs to trust those people who can provide it and who is also safe so they can make smart decisions.

Verify ongoing initiatives before committing to new ones

It is important to avoid taking many strategic or change initiatives at the same time, instead they should be evaluated and if necessary to add new initiatives in response to new opportunities; But before doing so, it is necessary to know the existing portfolio and the organization’s capacity to implement the changes. In short, do not claim victory ahead of time.

Recognize that plans cannot be set in stone

Plans cannot be static, on the contrary they must be fluid and agile. Organizations and their leaders must create innovative strategies that are not rigid, even allow themselves to take missteps. It is also necessary to constantly review and evaluate reality; and be willing to change things on the fly.

Fail fast, adapt and learn.

For entrepreneurs, being willing and able to perform multiple quick and inexpensive experiments is part of their competitive advantage. The best leaders and organizations view failure as an opportunity to learn, as well as a motivational tool to guide future efforts. In short, they adapt and learn.

Success does not always come alone, it is accompanied by failures. The challenge for leaders is to understand how to deal with failure and to use that knowledge to understand the failures of others. Accepting that things did not work out opens the doors to learn to overcome them. (Project Management Institute)