10 Kathy Bates papers

Kathy Bates has broken every mold that Hollywood has created, and in doing so has forged a career filled with memorable characters and powerful performances. From Annie Wilkes to Dolores Claiborne, from Molly Brown to Evelyn Couch, this great actress Bates has proven to be one of the best actors, of any age, of any gender, in the world.
Born in 1948 in Memphis, Tennessee, she graduated from her hometown in Dramatic Art in 1969. In 1970, the actress moved to New York to develop her acting career. In 1990, after several jobs, Bates gave the world one of the best villains that cinema has ever known, the Annie Wilkes that Stephen King created and that Rob Reiner brought to the big screen. The actress took the Oscar for Best Actress for giving James Caan a bad time in that house. Then there have been more screen appearances.
Bates can go from being that ideal endearing grandmother who bakes you cookies, to becoming the neighbor across the street who is truly a serial killer. Come on, the same thing forces you to write a complete book, like visiting you at the residence or giving you great advice on social survival on an ocean liner. Kathy Bates has made a career out of being either extremely comforting or delightfully terrifying.
Today that the actress has a birthday, we review some of her roles as this actress. Which one of them do you prefer?
1 ‘Richard Jewell’
Bates returned to the Oscar race with his heartbreaking performance in Clint Eastwood’s true-life drama “Richard Jewell.” The film features Paul Walter Hauser as the title character, a lone security guard who saved the lives of many when he detected a bomb at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, only to be blamed for the attempted terrorism. Bates plays his loyal mother, Bobi Jewell, who stands by her son’s side even when the media and the FBI defame him.
5 ‘About Schmidt’
In the movie starring Jack Nicholson, Kathy Bates plays Randall’s (Dermot Mulroney) mother. It’s a small, but memorable role.
Bates is a whimsical free spirit here with an affinity for painkillers and soaking in his hot tub. Yes, this is the first and possibly only role in which Kathy Bates discovers more than her soul, and it only adds to the surrealism of the entire film. Kathy Bates proved in this movie that she is fully capable of being a lead as a supporting character. In either case it will shine.
7 ‘Fried green tomatoes’
For many, this is the role most associated with Kathy Bates. In it, Bates plays Evelyn Couch, a housewife trying to rekindle the romance in her marriage. A story that would be inconceivable to be successful today, and that this year celebrates its 30th anniversary. 8 ‘American Horror Story’
Bates has starred in several television series throughout his career, but it was his debut in the world of American Horror Story that really stood out. If you thought Annie Wilkes was bad, you can still take a look at the series: here the actress is Delphine LaLaurie, a vile racist who tortures black men, as well as her own daughters, simply for entertainment purposes. Bates has appeared in several chapters. 9 ‘Misery’
Annie Wilkes is not only the best character Bates has ever played; he’s also one of the best characters Stephen King has ever written. Still, it was Bates who gave Annie her power and it is also she who we will always associate with the role. In the story, Wilkes is a crazed fan who meets her favorite writer after a serious car accident. Annie saves his life, but then holds him captive on her remote farm. James Caan played the role of writer Paul Sheldon, and his performance can’t be underestimated either. But this was Bates’s movie, and it proved it for the 147-minute run. 10 ‘Midnight in Paris’
Gertrude Stein herself was a muse to many of the great writers and artists of 1920s Paris. Stein, an underrated writer, was almost more of a matriarch than anything else, and was an inspiration to some of the best artists and art in the world. So is Kathy Bates. That’s why he was a so good fit for this role. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
