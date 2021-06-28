10 Kathy Bates papers

Jeff KravitzGetty Images

Kathy Bates has broken every mold that Hollywood has created, and in doing so has forged a career filled with memorable characters and powerful performances. From Annie Wilkes to Dolores Claiborne, from Molly Brown to Evelyn Couch, this great actress Bates has proven to be one of the best actors, of any age, of any gender, in the world.

Born in 1948 in Memphis, Tennessee, she graduated from her hometown in Dramatic Art in 1969. In 1970, the actress moved to New York to develop her acting career. In 1990, after several jobs, Bates gave the world one of the best villains that cinema has ever known, the Annie Wilkes that Stephen King created and that Rob Reiner brought to the big screen. The actress took the Oscar for Best Actress for giving James Caan a bad time in that house. Then there have been more screen appearances.

Bates can go from being that ideal endearing grandmother who bakes you cookies, to becoming the neighbor across the street who is truly a serial killer. Come on, the same thing forces you to write a complete book, like visiting you at the residence or giving you great advice on social survival on an ocean liner. Kathy Bates has made a career out of being either extremely comforting or delightfully terrifying.

Today that the actress has a birthday, we review some of her roles as this actress. Which one of them do you prefer?

1 ‘Richard Jewell’

Bates returned to the Oscar race with his heartbreaking performance in Clint Eastwood’s true-life drama “Richard Jewell.” The film features Paul Walter Hauser as the title character, a lone security guard who saved the lives of many when he detected a bomb at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, only to be blamed for the attempted terrorism. Bates plays his loyal mother, Bobi Jewell, who stands by her son’s side even when the media and the FBI defame him.

5 ‘About Schmidt’

In the movie starring Jack Nicholson, Kathy Bates plays Randall’s (Dermot Mulroney) mother. It’s a small, but memorable role.

Bates is a whimsical free spirit here with an affinity for painkillers and soaking in his hot tub. Yes, this is the first and possibly only role in which Kathy Bates discovers more than her soul, and it only adds to the surrealism of the entire film. Kathy Bates proved in this movie that she is fully capable of being a lead as a supporting character. In either case it will shine.

7 ‘Fried green tomatoes’