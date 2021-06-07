10 interesting facts about the oceans

“This year we celebrate World Oceans Day as the planet fights against the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis and humanity’s incessant attack on the oceans, seas and marine resources,” said the Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres in his message. “The recently published second World Ocean Assessment confirmed that by our own actions we are jeopardizing many of the benefits that humanity derives from the oceans. Our seas are drowning in plastic debris, which is present in both the most remote atolls and the deepest ocean trenches. Overfishing causes nearly $ 90 billion in net benefits to be lost annually, which also increases the vulnerability of women, who are critical to the survival of small-scale fishing enterprises. Carbon emissions are driving the warming and acidification of the oceans, destroying biodiversity and causing a rise in the sea level that endangers the areas of the coast with a high population density ”.