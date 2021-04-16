10 ideas to face an infidelity

Infidelity is a problem that can generate some of the worst crises for a couple. Although we are not faithful by nature, the truth is that we live in a monogamous culture, and if both parties have agreed to do so, the person who has been unfaithful has violated that agreement and the trust of his partner. Although it may not seem like it, infidelity does not have to mean the breakup of the couple: it is necessary that both parties dialogue without censorship, recompose themselves and decide what is best for their future.

Many times, the problem is not the infidelity itself, but that This deception occurs as a consequence of a deteriorated relationship. In the end, the ‘horns’, although they are the most striking, are only the tip of the iceberg of a much deeper crisis in the couple and that can take years in the making.

In any case, the deceived person has the right to get angry, to rebuild himself, and above all to evaluate if the infidelity has been just a specific slip or is another sign of a destructive relationship that is undermining his self-esteem. On the other hand, if the couple cannot overcome the obstacle on their own but want to try, there is also the option of going to therapy with professionals.

In this gallery, and Based on the advice and research of the Belgian psychotherapist Esther Perel, we offer you some basic rules to overcome the pitfall.