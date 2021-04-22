10 ideas to be more resilient

After more than a year of the pandemic, almost everyone has had to test their resilience at some point, a concept that indicates the adaptability that we have before unexpected changes and adverse life circumstances. Everyone, to a greater or lesser extent, has many setbacks to face and overcome throughout their lives. Some potholes are more difficult to get out of than others, but many times it is our attitude to problems allows us to get out of them with more or less dignity.

In this gallery we show you some tips that psychologists give to help us exercise our resilience. This year, without a doubt, is a good time to start practicing them. Take note!