10 hitmen with arsenal and armored cars fall in Hidalgo

A security operation left a balance of at least two armored cars and 10 alleged hitmen carrying heavy caliber weapons, who would be related to a series of executions that occurred in the state of Hidalgo.

The events occurred in the community of La Loma, municipality of Tepetitlán, where federal and state security forces broke into.

Elements of the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena), National Guard (GN), as well as agents of the Investigative Police and the State Security Agency participated in the deployment.

Although so far the official balance of the operation has not been notified, a security source assured that there were 10 people, 10 high-powered long weapons, tactical vests, radio communication equipment and two armored vehicles, the insured.

In addition, the subjects were identified as originating from the states of Michoacán, Querétaro and Guerrero.

The subjects were involved in at least four executions that took place in the municipalities of Tepetitlán, Tezontepec de Aldama and Tula.

