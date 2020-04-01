In the last days we have seen how a lot of artists -especially musicians- have decided to give concerts or shows from their homes and transmit them with all their fans so that they are distracted for a while from everything we are experiencing with the coronavirus, something that undoubtedly helps us with all the stress and saturation of news that we read daily. As they say out there, music helps us overcome all kinds of moments, such as complicated ones.

Although we appreciate this effort with our hearts in our hands and we love to see that every day we have a presentation by a different artist, it is inevitable not to resort to the classics to distract us. And it is that over the years several bands and musicians have given us unique shows, from those that immediately come to mind, Either because you lived them or simply because you know that they are part of the history of your favorite group.

Since we know they can be bored and need a good dose of music for these long days of quarantine, We have decided to put together a list of 10 rock concerts that will undoubtedly help us to clear ourselves and remember some songs that perhaps had been long without listening.

The Rolling Stones Live at The Max, 1991

In addition to being music legends, the Rolling Stones were pioneers in bringing live music to the movies. During the 1990 Urban Jungle tour, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Bill Wyman and Charlie Watts they filmed one of the most impressive concerts of his career, where they practically played the most representative songs of their career amid fireworks and the live energy that characterizes the band despite their age. If you feel like listening to a chair of true rock and roll, this is the option, hang out listening to one of the Stones’ most impressive concerts.

Oasis Live at Knebworth, 1996

This may be the presentation that shows how great Oasis was and will be. In the heat of the battle of britpop and with discs like Definitely Maybe or (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? under the arm, as well as with popularity at its peak, the band gave the biggest (and for many the best) concerts in their entire history at Knebworth Park. And we do not say it in vain, because in two nights the Gallaghers and company managed to gather 500 thousand people and for which almost 3 million tickets were ordered, a true record in the UK. Although the entire show never officially came out, Some uncapped hero collected some recordings of the highest point of Oasis for all of us.

Rage Against The Machine: The Battle of Mexico City, 1999

Many of those who bought their ticket to the Coachella 2020 festival did so to see the return of Rage Against The Machine to the stageHowever, many will stay for a while wanting to listen to those strikes played live. Despite all that and since they still haven’t announced anything in Mexico, let’s remember one of the most brutal concerts in the history of the band. In 1999 the band visited our country to present The Battle of Los Angeles, one of the best albums by Zach de la Rocha and company, with a brutal presentation in the Sports Palace Pavilion. If you want to headbang as if there is no tomorrow, here is the answer.

The Smiths in Madrid, 1985

The Smiths’ career may have been fleeting, but the influence it left on the following generations made many young British people decide to start composing their own songs. In 1985, Morrissey, Johnny Marr, Andy Rourke and Mike Joyce were promoting Meat Is Murder and they were already starting to come up with a new album, The Queen is Dead, but Before that they gave some presentations in Europe and Spain managed to have this bandota playing classics like “Hand In Glove”, “This Charming Man” and “Still Ill” in their country.. For one night, Madrid knew the greatness of the songs of the Manchester band.

Metallica: Pride, Passion and Glory Live at Mexico, 2009

Metallica is one of the bands that are streaming some concerts from their last tour for all those who are at home, however nothing like remembering one of their shows in Mexico City. It took almost a decade for James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich with his then new bassist, Robert Trujillo, to return to our country, and what better way to do it than with a new album, Death Magnetic. The concerts that the band gave at the Foro Sol in the Chilean capital were so big that they decided to include them on a DVD. that undoubtedly every respected metalhead should have in his collection.

The Ramones Live at Rainbow Theater, 1977

In the middle of the new year and with a lot of young English people thirsty to listen to the pioneers of punk rock, The Ramones gave one of the most important performances of his entire career at the Rainbow Theater in London. A concert in which they gave free rein to the power they had live and where they brought out the arsenal of powerful songs, because they only played 28 songs on a set that we are sure will lift their spirits right now. This was one of the performances before Tommy decided to leave the drums to become a producer, so It is a testament to the past few years with the band’s original lineup.

David Bowie Heathen Tour, 2002

In 2002, the great David Bowie decided to embark on a new tour with which he toured some countries of the world to promote the then most recent album in his career, Heathen. In addition to playing songs like “Cactus”, “Slip Away” or “I Would Be Your Slave”, the legendary musician also he alternated some alternate versions of his classics, like the beautiful completely piano version of “Life on Mars?” or the slightly more rocky touch that it gave to “Heroes”. Heathen may not have been the most media record in Bowie’s career, but he showed that he still had the ability to surprise us as he did until the end of his days.

U2 Live at Rose Bowl, 2009

U2 has always been characterized by giving visually stunning concerts, combining its tracks with the technology of the moment. But in 2009 the Irish band put together one of the most impressive tours ever seen in music history, the 360 ​​Tour. In every city the group visited they mounted a huge futuristic structure in the center of the stadiums known as ‘The Claw’, which had a screen made up of small moving LEDs, as well as a stage that allowed both Bono and company and the public to see from virtually anywhere they were sitting. Since then, U2 has not put on a show that blows our minds like thisAlthough they tried it with the tour of The Joshua Tree.

Blur Live at Hyde Park, 2012

Three years after the concerts they gave as part of their meeting and In the framework of the London 2012 Olympic Games, Blur was the band in charge of closing the sporting event with a flourish. Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James, and Dave Rowntree They returned to Hyde Park to give a show of those, because in addition to playing classic songs such as “Girls & Boys”, “Coffee & T.V.”, “Song 2” or “Tender”, they also had the luxury of take out some B sides of his discography that hardly ever play live and had guests like comedians Phil Daniels and Harry Enfield. A night in which Blur showed us that despite the projects and interests of each of the members, the world missed them.

Queen Live at Wembley Stadium, 1986

Just a year after that legendary Live Aid performance, where the entire show was undoubtedly completely stolen, Queen returned to the same Wembley stadium to present her album A Kind of Magic. Although many consider that Freddie Mercury and company had already shown everything at the charity concert, the four musicians proved that they were all wrong. This was one of the last concerts the band gave before the death of their legendary vocalist. and that despite the years or all the times we’ve seen it, We will never cease to be amazed at the extraordinary ability he had in connecting with the public and making them vibrate with his voice..

What other concerts would you add to the list?