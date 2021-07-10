10 great cars and SUVs coming: Sportage, Grandland …

Car manufacturers are already announcing important news. Some will still take time to arrive, but these 10 that we show you now will allow you not to wait much longer to get the purchase right.

July 10, 2021 (08:30 CET)

10 great cars and SUVs that arrive now so as not to wait to buy: Sportage, Grandland, Ariya, Taigo …

A few weeks ago we showed you a report in which we analyzed the 20 best cars to buy soon. For most of these novelties, yes, there are still months of waiting. So, today we bring you a list with 10 most interesting cars what they are coming to the market soon. So you don’t have to postpone the purchase … without fear of making a mistake.

Opel grandland

Opel Grandland 2022.

From this autumn the new Opel Grandland arrives, so you can go on vacation and bet on the new SUV. Without mechanical changes, but with all the artillery of design, connectivity and lighting technologies released in the Mokka, the new Grandland adds more appeal to a package that was already the most interesting. If you want to know all its news, click on this article.

Cupra born

Cupra born

The new Born, Cupra’s first 100% electric car, it already has prices in the market and they are also surprising. Starting at 31,600 euros, it is initially below the VW ID.3, with which it shares architecture and many technical elements. With versions with 150 and 204 hp (231 with e-Boost package), and batteries of 45, 58 and 77 kWh capacity, it is a compact with great ambitions. If you want more information about the new Cupra Born, enter here.

Nissan ariya

Nissan ariya

Undoubtedly, the Nissan Ariya is one of the most anticipated models on the market. Already scheduled for its arrival in the second half of 2021, it is a 100% electric SUV that will accompany the Qashqai in the brand’s range. With 4.6 meters in length, and batteries of 63 and 87 kWh capacity, configure offers with 218, 279, 306 and 394 HP of power. We have already got on it Y in this test you will find all our opinions.

VW Tiguan Allspace

VW Tiguan Allspace 2021

Y another SUV arriving this fall and it promises to be most interesting. With the same specifications as the already renewed conventional Tiguan, the Allspace version increases the size by 22 cm exterior to accommodate 7 seats or more trunk volume. Equipped with two TSI petrol engines and two diesel engines, it is an always successful alternative. If you want to know all the details of the VW Tiguan Allspace range, enter this article.

Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage 2022

Unveiled for the moment in its Korean and global version, the new Kia Sportage is one of the most outstanding novelties that we also look forward to this fall. And, the renewal of one of the best-selling SUVs on the market always generates interest. Because now it is more and better vehicle. With innovations in the cockpit of the EV6, technology derived from the new Hyundai Tucson and a renewed exterior line, te we present in this article all the details that we know about the new Kia Sportage.

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

2021 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

The brand new BMW 4 Series debuts its third variant. Coupé, Cabrio, and also with the electric iX already integrated into the range, now it is the turn of the Gran Coupé, which also serves to anticipate some of the imminent evolutions that the next new 3 Series will have. In this article we tell you what the new sports car is like.

Skoda Enyaq

The Skoda Enyaq Sportline iV 2021 is now on sale

MeAnother SUV we’ve been talking about for a long time and that, in addition, it is a twin of the spectacular Volkswagen ID.4. From 38,300 euros, it reaches the market together with versions with 179, 204, 265 and 306 hp, and with battery options of 58 and 77 kWh. In this article we tell you all about the new Skoda Enyaq, a 100% electric SUV.

Hyundai ioniq 5

Hyundai ioniq 5

Y yet another electric one that will also rival the ID.4… And with the Skoda Enyaq. The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 measures 4.64 meters in length, has 58 or 72.6 kWh batteries and powers of 170, 218, 235 (AWD) and 306 hp (AWD). Know in detail what this new SUV is like, entering this article.

MG ZS

MG ZS EV

The RMG discharge. Yes, and it does so with an electric vehicle with a short radius of action but competing with a not cheap price, although it is lower than the competition. Available from 29,000 euros, it has 143 hp and 44.5 kWh batteries. To know what the new MG ZS looks like, enter this article. It will surprise you!

Volkswagen taigo

VW Taigo

And we end with a Made in Spain vehicle. And it is that, assigned to the factory that VW has in Pamplona (Navarra), the new Taigo is technically similar to the T-Cross or the Polo that are already produced there, although it will have a size closer to the T-Roc and TSi gasoline engines with 110 or 150 hp. Here we tell you everything we know about the new Volkswagen Taigo.