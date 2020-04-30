What does a musician or band need to do to become a great? Some achieve this with a spectacular project that changed the direction of music in its genre. There you have Guns N ’Roses with Appetite for Destruction. Others do it through a years-long career in the industry, releasing album after album and hit after hit. Check out Madonna, AC / DC, or Metallica.

But there is one thing that all of them have in common: a legacy. A legacy that has made the history of music take a specific direction thanks to his vision. All the greats of today have so much baggage on their backs that it is difficult to go back to their first days. To those times when they tried their luck with a guitar and a dream. And it’s even harder to remind them of a bad project. After all, they are considered the greats of music for a reason.

As difficult as this is – and in many cases it is a matter of interpretation – around that we can find in the beginnings of our favorite artists some projects that just did not put it together. As an exercise to demonstrate that these legends are also human, We put together a list of the 10 great artists that started with a medium-bad debut album, and without much ado, here we leave them:

10 great artists who started with a forgettable debut album

Prince- For You (1978)

Prince started his career at a very young age. At 19, he was already considered a child prodigy and managed to secure a three-album contract with Warner Bros. At the time, he and his management convinced the label to allow it to produce its debut. They agreed but this turned into a nightmare for Prince.

The resulting sessions were fraught with tension with executive producer Tommy Vicari. and left the musician in debt and a physical disaster. “It wasn’t really me, it was like a machine”, he later recalled in an interview in Musician magazine from 1982.

And it’s not that For You (or any of the following albums) is necessarily bad in itself. The problem lies in that it is an overproduced and uninspired album. A timid Prince is heard, perhaps for the same reason that he is working on his first album. Little or nothing (there is the jewel “I’m Yours”) of what Prince would be in the future is what we find there, and that is why he found a place in this list.

Blur- Leisure (1991)

Not for nothing they call it the album that must have been an EP… After Food Records convinced their new members to change their name from Seymour to Blur, the British alternative rock / britpop group released what would be an album to forget.

Leisure only has a few flashes of good music. You can find them in “Bang”, “There No Other Way” and “She’s So High”, but removing those tracks there really is not much to say about it. For many, the song “Birthday” is nothing more than an amateur mistake.

Not for nothing did Damon Albarn himself call Leisure horrible, and said in the 2010 Blur documentary No Distance Left to Run: “Thank God, that was a time when you could still make a record that was not correct and not be discarded the next minute. “.

David Bowie- David Bowie (1967)

The album is full of joy and the characteristic charm of David Bowie, but it also feels out of sync. Bowie himself would later admit: “I didn’t know if it was Max Miller or Elvis Presley”. In short, he was not being himself and that was felt.

Because let’s be honest, nothing better than David Bowie being himself. We are going to attribute this error to inexperience, but it is still an album that lacked its good path to be considered a masterful one.

While other artists like Scott Walker succeeded in the UK with similar dramatically theatrical songs, Bowie would have to wait a few years for his breakthrough. Out there you find good elements in songs like “Love You Till Tuesday” that leans to the psychedelia of Pink Floyd or “Uncle Arthur”, but either way his album lacks the free and experimental soul that was David Bowie.

Pantera- Metal Magic (1983)

Many of Pantera’s big fans aren’t even aware of her debut album. Metal Magic from 1983 is listed by Rolling Stone as “A shameful imitation of the metal of the hair of the time, so striking that no major label would touch it”.

The album was cheesy and somewhat boring. There you have the songs “Nothin‘ On (But the Radio) “and” Ride My Rocket “. Vinnie Paul, the drummer, said he always saw the band “like the heavy metal Van Halen ”, until they saw Metallica play in 83 and drove them to get heavier.

Their album embarrasses themselves so much that they constantly point out that their 1990 LP, Cowboys From Hell, led by Phil Anselmo, was their “first major album.” So there you have it. Don’t expect a Metal Magic collector reissue, much less.

Billy Joel- Cold Spring Harbor (1971)

The story of that album being bad is a really personal Billy Joel story and not necessarily the world agrees. In 1971 Joel signed with the small Family Productions label to release his debut LP, Cold Spring Harbor.. So far everything was going very well. Billy really wanted his music to be heard by the world.

But when Joel first heard the album, he grabbed it and threw it out on the street because, according to him, a mastering error had made his voice sound “like a squirrel.”. This album gave him a hard time, he moved to Los Angeles, where he worked at a piano bar for a time until he could resume his career.

Until today, and although “She’s Got a Way” became famous years later, Billy has not played songs from that album. Despite his remastering, Joel still thinks the same: “It still sounds like a squirrel to me. You don’t have to pay much attention to this (album) ”.

Lou Reed- Lou Reed (1972)

After putting together some of the brightest and most twisted songs from the previous decade with Velvet Underground, Lou Reed arrived in 1972 to release his debut solo album. But when it came to the recording sessions, Reed came without any new tracks and ended up just remixing Velvet songs.

As if that were not enough, its producer Richard Robinson joined him with the members of Yes Rick Wakeman and Steve Howe. Something that would work at all. Their styles just didn’t fit together resulting in a lazy and boring record.

The resulting album was lazy and tremendously disappointing, stopping a sad number 189 on the Billboard 200. “There are too many things wrong (with the album) ”Reed said shortly after its launch. “I am aware of all the things that are missing and all the things that should not have been there.”

Sonic Youth- Sonic Youth EP (1982)

Let’s see … Here we are going to go carefully. And yes, we are talking about Sonic Youth. But we also have to be honest when talking about their debut album. What Sonic Youth was doing in ’82 was applauding. But the truth is that the debut of Sonic Youth has neither enough art nor enough noise.

Sonic Youth sounds like a post-punk aimlessly and without great sense. Proof that music can sound simultaneously edgy and generic. Back then guitarists Thurston Moore and Lee Ranaldo had not yet reached their distinctive guitar tunings, and Kim Gordon was still discovering himself.

There stands out “I Dreamed a Dream”, but removing that track, there is not much more to look for. Not compared to the masterpieces that would give us years later Keith Harris, journalist for Rolling Stone, describes the album like this: “Sonic Youth would never have become a great band if they were not pretentious, but Sonic Youth would never have become a great band if they had kept so pretentious. ”

George Harrison- Wonderwall Music (1968)

OK yes. It may sound crazy that a former Beatle’s work is on this list, but there are reasons why we consider it. Wonderwall Music was truly a sincere expression of Harrison’s enormous interest in India and its classical music.

The problem that many highlight is that it reduced an ancient and complex tradition to a collection of modern sounds to accompany a movie. And yes, the album is more important and memorable than the Jane Birkin movie, but in the end it is a soundtrack and not an independent project.

Elton John- Empty Sky (1969)

Everyone remembers Elton John when “Your Song” exploded on American radio in 1970 and his self-titled album hit the charts. As they knew it so, many thought that this was their debut album. But no… The previous summer he had released Empty Sky in England.

In this album we find a good inclination to rock of the same name for eight minutes to the album, and some others that throw ballads like “Skyline Pigeon”. A rare combination that to be honest is quite forgettable. Production is sparse and simply cannot be compared to the work that John created in the 1970s.

Janet Jackson- Janet Jackson (1982)

The 1980s was not a great time for a young woman in the music industry. When Janet Jackson released her debut album, she was just 17 years old and was seen as a guitar or other production team for her label.

Not for nothing, years later, Janet Jackson sang in her success of 86 “Control”: “When I was 17, I did what people told me”. And yes, it’s not a bad record on its own, but it really serves more like a Jackson eve that would come later.