It is difficult to see them unless it is with a photograph.

Being big, or better said, being “giant” is not synonymous with being visible or being the center of attention. There are some people who, despite being tall and imposing, are shy and prefer to hide behind the scenes. At the same time, the same thing happens with some animals that, despite being practically gigantic, They have a shy behavior.

For this reason, they go unnoticed, as secondary characters in a plot in which nature is the great author. As a result, we ended up not seeing them.

But today you will meet some of our little friends, who, probably, you will only see here, since their habitats are not easily accessible either. Meet 10 giant animals that we rarely see:

1. Blakiston’s owl.



The Blakistoni Owl is one of the largest owls in the world and there is still much debate in the scientific community about which is the largest owl itself.

This species was discovered by naturalist Thomas Blakiston in 1883, and because it lives in forests near rivers in Siberia, northeast China, North Korea, and Japan, it is very difficult to detect. It is very close to being the largest owl in the world, since weighs 4.6 kg, with a wingspan of almost 2 meters. Their diet is based on fish, but there are few specimens of this owl in the world, since the persecution of hunters, the reduction of fishing reserves and the destruction of their habitat have led to this species. on the brink of extinction.

This species is so different that on the island of Hokkaido, in Japan, it was considered in ancient legends a spirit that protected the villages of the Ainu indigenous peoples.

2. Giant squid.

Squids are rare animals by nature, but have you ever seen a giant squid?

Well, the reason is very simple: these beings they live many meters below the surface of the ocean, so that its final size can reach 13 meters in length.

These giant squids, also known as Architeuthis, are so mysterious that various legends and stories have emerged about them, like the Kraken legend.

But some unusual encounters between them and humans in shallower areas of the sea have already occurred, usually when the squid were attacked or wounded.

The discovery of the existence of a giant squid occurred in 2012, when a team of scientists of various nationalities sent a submersible vehicle to the coast of Japan for study purposes.

3. Remo fish.

The oarfish has a terrifying appearance, very similar to a snake that navigates the waters. Its scientific name is Regalecus glesne, but it received the name of “oarfish” because its long pelvic fins looked like oars.

This species can reach 17 meters in length, which makes it the largest bone fish in the world.

Incredible, isn’t it? But not only for that: the oarfish is one of the most mysterious creatures on the planet, living hidden in the depths of the ocean with other giant beings.

For this reason, it is extremely rare to see an oarfish, and only submarines were able, with much effort, to perform this task.

Species that inhabit the ocean depths generally only emerge when they are wounded or already dead.

4. Phobaeticus chani.

Insects don’t always fit in the palm of your hand, some may be giants. And the largest was discovered in 2008, very similar to a tree branch.

Phobaeticus chani is a species of stick insect, considered the largest insect species in the world. The largest known specimen in this category it is 50 centimeters long with its legs stretched out and is now part of the collection of the London Museum of Natural History.

Little is known about Phobaeticus chani, but we know that the males are brown and the females have a more greenish hue.

They live in the treetops and the females of this species lay eggs that closely resemble seeds.

5. Giant butterfly.

It may seem scary, but they exist. The Ornithoptera alexandrae is the name of the butterfly that is so big that can be mistaken for a bird, It is native to Papua New Guinea.

There is a good concentration of this species in a small area of ​​tropical forest near the coast. This insect was discovered in 1906 and, due to its size, it became one of the most coveted insects by collectors, something that caused the species to shrink dramatically. Poaching and destruction of their habitat reduced their population.

6. Bathynomus giganteus.

In addition to the Common Armadillos, there is another very similar one: a creature known as Bathynomus giganteus, an isopod that measures up to 80 centimeters long and can weigh up to 2 kg.

The difference is that this “armadillo” is a crustacean, a distant relative of shrimp and crab, and lives in the depths of the ocean.

The rigid exoskeleton he owns, as well as that of his relatives, and is able to curl up like a ball to protect himself. They have seven huge legs and inhabit depths of more than 2,000 meters.

Their diet consists of carcasses of whales, fish and squid and can be found in aquariums around the world, especially in Japan, a country where this type of animal is very popular.

7. Tatu Canastra.

It could be easy to spot an animal almost the size of a pig, covered in scales and claws up to 20 centimeters, right? Well, not exactly: The giant armadillo, known as Priodontes maximus, loves to hide and, mysterious as they are, scientists had to install cameras on them in order to understand more about their habitat.

Biologist Arnaud Desbiez, coordinator of the Tatu-Canastra Project, in the Pantanal, claims that few people saw this animal in the wild before the project began, not even residents of the region knew of its existence.

What has been discovered is that they can weigh up to 50 kilos and reach a maximum of 1.5 meters in length, which is twice the size of an ordinary armadillo. This size, however, does not help you curl up in a ball to protect yourself, as with common armadillos.

The giant armadillo only uses its claws and is therefore considered a vulnerable species due to hunting and habitat destruction.

8. Frog Goliath.

The Goliath frog is an African species of amphibian that can measure up to 40 cm and weigh 3 kg. His jumping ability is so impressive that he can reach 3 meters at once.

It is considered the largest amphibian in the world and is a true master of camouflage, as it is able to hide entirely.

This animal lives near rivers in the coastal forests of West Africa and is one of the endangered species. Unfortunately, its population has decreased by 50% in the last three generations, for the reason that it is an animal appreciated as food in the exotic market, at the same time that captive breeding programs for this species have not been successful.

9. Giant hunter spider.

Its name already seems scary to us but its real scientific name is Heteropoda maxim. Fortunately, their predatory activities are limited only to insects.

These spiders are difficult to see as they are found in very strategic cave regions, only in Laos, and even there it is difficult to detect them.

This species was discovered in 2001 by biologist Peter Jaegar of the University of Mainz, Germany, and many of these spiders were even removed from their habitat due to the demand for exotic animals through illegal trade.

Biologists estimate that for every 100 spiders that reach their final destination, another 1,000 die when removed from their habitat. Interest in this species is expected to decline so that it can continue to exist.

10. Otter.



The tropical strip of South America remains a perfect home for giants. As it has the largest members of the armadillo and anteater families, in addition to the capybara, considered the largest rodent in the world.

An otter, also known as Pteronura brasiliensis, can reach the 2 meters long, but at the same time that it can deal well with its natural predators, such as alligators and jaguars, otters have a docile and curious temperament, which made it a great victim of hunting.

Today, the otter is threatened due to human activity in the Amazon and the Pantanal. Trade in its leather was already very valuable, despite having been banned in 1975.

Although it is difficult to detect many species of this count, as you have read many are in danger of extinction. Share this note so that everyone is surprised by these great animals and also demand that they take care of them in order to surprise us with them for many more years.